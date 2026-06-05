Golden Knights Defenseman Exits Game After Slap Shot to Face in Carolina Clash

Veteran defender leaves the contest early after a Nikolaj Ehlers slap shot strikes his face, prompting a hospital evaluation and raising questions about depth and safety as Vegas pushes deeper into the 2026 playoffs.

The Vegas Golden Knights saw a key defender leave the ice early on Thursday night after a hard slap shot from the Carolina Hurricanes struck his face.

The incident occurred midway through the first period when Nikolaj Ehlers unleashed a powerful shot that caught the defenseman in the nose area. The player, a 35‑year‑old 6 foot 4 inches, 215‑pound rearguard, clutched his face and was visibly in distress, prompting officials to stop play and escort him off the rink. He had logged just over five and a half minutes of ice time across seven shifts before the impact forced him to exit the game.

After the first intermission the player did not return to the lineup, and reports from the arena indicated he was taken directly to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. ESPN correspondent Emily Kaplan, reporting from Lenovo Arena in Raleigh, confirmed that medical staff examined the athlete on site before transporting him to a local medical facility.

The defender has been a cornerstone of the Golden Knights' playoff run, averaging nearly twenty‑one minutes of ice time per game and posting a plus‑ten rating through sixteen contests prior to the Carolina matchup. He has also contributed seven points in the postseason, including one goal and six assists, underscoring his importance on both the defensive and offensive ends of the ice.

The veteran, a product of Davidson, Saskatchewan, entered the NHL after being selected in the 2009 draft and spent his junior career with the Western Hockey League's Kootenay Ice. He made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres in the 2011‑12 season and was later part of a trade that sent him, along with forward Jonathan Parker and two second‑round picks, to the Los Angeles Kings.

After establishing himself as a regular in the Kings' blue line and contributing to their second championship, he was left unprotected and claimed by Vegas in the 2017 expansion draft. Over a fourteen‑season career spanning Buffalo, Los Angeles and Vegas, he has appeared in 885 regular‑season games, tallying 38 goals, 191 points and 567 penalty minutes. In playoff action he has added six goals and 33 points in 120 games.

The Golden Knights have kept him under contract at a $3.65 million cap hit through the 2027‑28 season, making him a vital piece of their defensive core as they pursue a deep postseason run. The injury, while seemingly not life‑threatening, raises concerns about the team's depth heading into the next round, and the organization is expected to evaluate his condition before determining whether he will be able to rejoin the roster for the upcoming contests.

The incident also sparked a conversation among fans and analysts about player safety, the speed of slap shots in the modern game and the adequacy of protective equipment for defensemen who frequently find themselves in the line of fire. The Golden Knights will have to rely on their remaining blueliners, including younger prospects and veteran depth players, to fill the void left by the injured defender as they continue their pursuit of the Stanley Cup





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