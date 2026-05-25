Golden Knights’ Coaching Gamble Pays Off as They Lead West, Canadiens and Hurricanes Battle for Eastern Final

Vegas erased a three‑goal hole to go up 3‑0 in the Western Conference Final after hiring John Tortorella, while Montreal and Carolina trade blows in a tied Eastern Conference Final, setting the stage for high‑stakes Game 3 and betting action.

The Vegas Golden Knights took a bold gamble on March 29, hiring John Tortorella to replace Bruce Cassidy as head coach, and the move has already paid off in spectacular fashion.

On Sunday night the Knights erased a three‑goal deficit to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 4‑3, seizing a 3‑0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. That comeback is especially striking because Vegas had been 0‑19 all‑time when trailing by three or more goals in Stanley Cup playoff history, and odds makers had listed the team at +1300 to win the series after falling behind early in the second period.

The Knights entered the series on a hot streak, having closed the regular season with a 7‑0‑1 run to capture first place in the Pacific Division under Tortorella’s guidance. Since the coaching change, they have compiled an 11‑4 record in the postseason, giving them an overall 18‑4‑1 run.

Prior to the series, Vegas opened at +225 to take the Western Conference crown and +600 for the Stanley Cup, and with the 3‑0 lead they are now -1300 to advance and +135 to claim the championship, making them the clear favorite on FanDuel. The Avalanche, meanwhile, arrived in the conference final as the Presidents’ Trophy winners, but they have struggled historically when holding a two‑goal or larger lead.

Colorado entered Game 3 with a flawless 52‑0‑0 record when leading by two or more goals, yet they allowed a three‑goal advantage to slip away against the Knights. Should Colorado fail to mount an unprecedented comeback and lose the series, speculation is already brewing about a possible coaching change in Denver during the upcoming offseason.

Across the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes escaped a 0‑2 hole by winning an overtime thriller against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 on home ice. The Hurricanes now head to the Bell Centre for Game 3, still regarded as the second‑most likely Stanley Cup contender behind Vegas at +145 on the betting board.

Carolina has been on a road‑dominant run, sweeping both the Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Flyers in consecutive series, and snapping a ten‑game home losing streak in the conference final with their recent victory. The Canadiens have been labeled underdogs all season, entering the playoffs at +156 on FanDuel and battling criticism about their youth, inconsistency, and depth.

Yet they have consistently defied expectations, pulling off two Game 7 road wins against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres, and delivering a dominant performance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final before falling short in overtime in Game 2. Montreal’s offense has been stifled at times – they managed only five shots on goal through the first two periods of Game 2, the second‑fewest such total in any postseason game since 1996 – but they have shown resilience, winning crucial games with minimal shot totals.

Head coach Martin St. Louis will look to spark his squad, urging players like Ivan Demidov, Alex Newhook, and Jake Evans to increase shot volume and capitalize on home‑ice advantage in Game 3. The series is now tied 1‑1, and both teams feel the pressure: the Hurricanes carry a history of 2‑17 in their last 19 conference‑final games dating back to 2009, while the Canadiens have been 2‑4 at home, three of those losses coming by a single goal.

Fans and bettors alike are watching closely, with many locking in FanDuel “Best Bet” selections such as Demidov to record at least one point at -104 odds, hoping the young Habs can once again silence their skeptics and push toward a Stanley Cup Final berth





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