Gold Surges $40 on Geopolitical Hopes, Eyes on Jobs Report

Gold rallied $40 to above $4,500/oz on Thursday, June 4, driven by geopolitical de-escalation hopes and a weaker dollar, while silver rose $1.15. Technical analysts see a potential bottoming phase, with focus now on Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for direction.

Gold prices surged by $40 on Thursday, June 4, recovering from the previous close near $4,465 to trade above $4,507 per troy ounce by mid-morning.

This marked the metal's strongest single-session gain in several weeks. Silver also rose by $1.15, reaching approximately $73.25, though its overall downtrend remained intact. The rally provided a welcome change after a choppy week that had kept both metals near recent lows. The catalyst for gold's move was a combination of geopolitical and currency factors that converged early in the session.

An Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement raised hopes for broader de-escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict, which has disrupted energy markets since March. This development softened the dollar and eased inflation anxiety that had weighed on gold.

Additionally, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution seeking to limit further military action against Iran, which traders viewed as incremental progress toward a diplomatic resolution, even though the market response remained cautious. The advance pushed gold back above the technically important $4,500 level, which had acted as resistance throughout the past month.

Technical analysts noted that gold formed a double bottom near $4,425 earlier in the week before rebounding, and a sustained close above $4,530 would be needed to confirm the next leg higher. For now, Thursday's gain appears to be a meaningful recovery from what several desks described as a confusing but characteristic bottoming phase ahead of a potential summer rally. Silver's $1.15 advance, though modest in percentage terms, reinforced the metal's continued outperformance on a year-over-year basis.

Silver is up more than 100% compared to a year ago, significantly outpacing gold's 34% year-over-year gain. July silver futures opened at $73.08 before recovering through the morning, reflecting both the safe-haven bid that lifted gold and the persistent industrial demand story, particularly from solar manufacturing and electronics, which has tightened the physical market. The macro backdrop remains the key variable heading into the second half of the week.

Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is the most closely watched near-term catalyst for both metals. Recent labor market data have pointed to continued employment acceleration, aligning with ADP and JOLTS reports that reinforced a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack signaled this week that rate hikes remain on the table if inflation pressures persist, a posture that kept Thursday's gold rally from extending further.

Markets have already priced out rate cuts for the remainder of 2026, and some trading desks are modeling a hike before year-end. Looking to next week, the range of outcomes for gold remains unusually wide. Analyst forecasts for June center on $4,300 to $4,725, though a decisive geopolitical catalyst in either direction could push prices well outside those bounds.

A genuine reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, whose near-shutdown has kept energy prices elevated and inflation concerns front of mind, would ease rate hike fears and could send gold meaningfully higher. One analyst put $4,800 in play under that scenario. Conversely, a hot payroll report on Friday that accelerates Fed hawkishness could quickly reverse Thursday's gains and retest the $4,400 support zone. Providing a steady floor beneath the volatility is continued central bank demand.

Major central banks purchased an estimated 244 metric tons of gold in the first quarter of 2026, maintaining the institutional accumulation pace that market veterans regard as the most durable structural support for the metal. That buying is not sensitive to day-to-day price swings and has repeatedly prevented deeper corrections. For now, Thursday's $40 advance is the kind of session gold bulls needed: technically constructive, fundamentally explained, and achieved without the artificial urgency of a single headline.

Both metals remain within their long-term uptrends on monthly charts. The next 48 hours, culminating in Friday's jobs report, will determine whether the momentum holds





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