Gold Rises as Oil Plunges and Dollar Strengthens; Silver Falls on Mixed Economic Signals

Spot gold edged higher after a sharp drop in crude oil eased inflation concerns, while silver dipped under pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar and conflicting economic data. The article details the latest price action, key economic reports, geopolitical developments in the Strait of Hormuz, and technical levels for both metals.

Spot gold price s increased while spot silver price s declined following the close of trading on Friday, driven by a sharp monthly drop in crude oil that reduced inflation pressures and a firmer U.S. dollar that weighed on silver.

At the time of writing, spot gold was trading near $4,539.30 an ounce, up 0.97%, while spot silver was trading near $75.275, down 0.51% on the session. Economic data released showed that April personal income was essentially flat, disposable personal income fell 0.1%, personal consumption expenditures rose 0.5%, and the saving rate fell to 2.6%.

The PCE price index rose 3.8% from a year earlier, while May Chicago PMI jumped to 62.7 from 49.2, significantly beating the consensus forecast of 50.5. The combination of data left the interest rate outlook uneven: consumer spending remained strong, inflation remained well above the Federal Reserve's target, and regional manufacturing momentum improved.

Meanwhile, lower oil prices and steady Treasury yields reduced immediate pressure on metal markets. Geopolitically, the Strait of Hormuz continues to be a key transmission channel affecting energy markets, inflation expectations, and precious metals, but Friday's trading focused more on the prospect of reopening and de-escalation rather than new tensions.

Oil posted its steepest monthly decline since 2020 as traders priced in a possible U.S.-Iran agreement that could extend a ceasefire by 60 days and gradually restore shipping through the strait. WTI crude settled near $87.36 per barrel and Brent crude near $92.05, leaving both benchmarks down sharply for the month of May.

The impact on precious metals is mixed: lower oil and softer inflation risks support the backdrop for non-yielding assets like gold, but reduced conflict potential trims safe-haven demand. In broader markets, the clearest effects were lower crude prices, record closing highs for U.S. equities, steady Treasury yields, and a stronger U.S. dollar. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 5,972.62, while the Russell 2000 fell 0.6% to 2,919.34.

Technology stocks led the gains, with Dell Technologies surging 32.8% after earnings, while Brent crude's 1.7% decline helped ease inflation concerns that had previously weighed on risk appetite. Key outside markets showed Nymex WTI crude oil prices lower at around $87.36 per barrel, Brent crude near $92.05, the U.S. dollar index firmer, and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield trading near 4.4%.

Technically, spot gold bulls' next upside objective is to push prices back above the $4,550 to $4,576 resistance zone, with a sustained move targeting $4,600 and then $4,660. Bears' next near-term downside objective is a break below $4,526, with deeper targets at $4,500 and then $4,460. Initial resistance is at $4,550 and then $4,576; first support is at $4,526 and then $4,500.

For spot silver, bulls aim to drive prices back above the $76.00 to $76.50 area, with a move above that zone targeting $78.00 and then $78.92. Bears' next downside objective is a break below $74.97, with deeper targets at $74.26 and then $73.20. Initial resistance is at $76.00 and then $76.50; next support is at $74.97 and then $74.26.

The views expressed are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has strived to ensure accuracy, but neither Kitco nor the author can guarantee it. This article is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to trade commodities, securities, or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author accept no liability for losses or damages arising from use of this publication





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Gold Price Silver Price Crude Oil U.S. Dollar Inflation PCE Data Chicago PMI Geopolitical Risk Strait Of Hormuz Technical Analysis Market Outlook

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