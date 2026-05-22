Gold Retreats on Inflation Concerns, U.S. Dollar Strength

Gold prices saw another volatile week, with safe-haven demand from geopolitical uncertainty colliding with a stronger U.S. dollar, rising Treasury yields, and renewed concerns that stubborn inflation could keep the Federal Reserve hawkish for longer. Despite a rally, gold prices fell below $4,500, with selling pressure continuing into the weekend.

Gold prices saw another volatile week, with safe-haven demand from geopolitical uncertainty repeatedly colliding with a stronger U.S. dollar, rising Treasury yields, and renewed concerns that stubborn inflation could keep the Federal Reserve hawkish for longer.

Gold prices kicked off the week at $4,539.09 per ounce on Sunday evening and after a brief dip at the start of Asian trading, prices climbed steadily through Monday and into Tuesday as traders responded to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Iran conflict and persistent concerns about global risk sentiment. The rally ultimately stalled just below the $4,600 level, with gold setting its weekly high at $4,588.64 per ounce before sellers regained control.

The reversal accelerated through Tuesday's North American session as the U.S. dollar strengthened and markets repriced the inflation outlook amid higher energy prices and hawkish Fed expectations. Gold broke below $4,500, and the selling pressure continued into Wednesday, when spot prices fell to their weekly low of $4,453.00 per ounce.

Prices recovered back above $4,500 on Thursday and traders made one more attempt to stabilize Friday as hopes for de-escalation in the Middle East briefly cooled bond yields but weaker U.S. consumer sentiment, rising inflation expectations, and hawkish comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller kept pressure on the precious metal into the weekend, with spot gold trading at $4,508.25 at the close. The latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey showed Wall Street still firmly bearish on gold's near-term prospects, while Main Street maintained its stubborn bullish bias despite gold's losses.

Marc Chandler, managing director at Bannockburn Global Forex, noted that gold frayed the support at $4500 but has spent the week mostly consolidating above it, and it has yet to prove itself on the upside. To regain control, gold would likely require a move above the $4600 area. Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, expected a continuation of the recent back and forth with an upward bias for the next week.

Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, expressed concern about the fragile cease-fire between the U.S. and Iran, and he believed that higher interest rates, especially with the situation deteriorating as both sides dig in, have the potential to push downward on gold prices





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Gold Prices Inflation Concerns U.S. Dollar Strength Treasury Yields Geopolitical Uncertainty Fed Rate Hike Concerns Kitco News Middle East Conflict Persistent Concerns About Global Risk Sentimen Gold Market

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