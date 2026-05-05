Gold Prices Rebound as Oil Falls, Middle East Tensions Persist

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, recovering from a five-week low, as oil prices edged lower, but Middle East tensions and inflation concerns limited gains. Other precious metals also saw increases.

Gold prices experienced a notable rebound on Tuesday, recovering from a five-week low reached in the previous session. This increase was spurred by a slight decrease in oil prices , although ongoing tensions in the Middle East and persistent concerns about inflation continued to limit substantial gains.

By 0935 GMT, spot gold had risen by 0.7% to $4,553.41 per ounce, having previously fallen to its lowest point since March 31st on Monday. Correspondingly, U.S. gold futures for June delivery also saw a 0.7% increase, reaching $4,563.50. Independent analyst Ross Norman attributed the gold price recovery to a pullback in oil prices driven by profit-taking, despite the intensification of geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

He suggested that fear surrounding these tensions has become somewhat normalized, allowing gold to recover from its recent low. Brent crude futures did retreat on Tuesday but remained above the $110 a barrel mark, as investors closely monitored developments in the Middle East. The already fragile ceasefire in the region is showing signs of further deterioration, with both the U.S. and Iran engaging in renewed attacks as they compete for control of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Conflicting reports regarding ship traffic through the strait have added to the uncertainty. Since the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran in late February, gold prices have demonstrated an inverse relationship with crude oil prices. While traditionally considered a safe haven asset during times of geopolitical instability, the surge in energy costs has simultaneously fueled fears of rising inflation and diminished expectations for interest rate cuts, resulting in a more than 13% decline in gold prices.

Non-yielding gold tends to become less attractive in environments with high interest rates, as investors gravitate towards assets offering more substantial returns. Norman further noted that while the fundamental factors suggest potential gains for gold later in the year, the market is currently undergoing an extended period of consolidation. The physical market is attempting to establish a price floor, particularly following the significant price movements observed in the first quarter of the year.

Beyond the immediate impact of geopolitical events and oil prices, investors are also keenly awaiting a series of key economic data releases this week. These include reports on job openings, the ADP employment report, and the April payrolls report, all of which are expected to significantly influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

The Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates is a crucial factor for gold prices, as lower rates typically boost gold's appeal by reducing the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset. The anticipation surrounding these data releases is contributing to market volatility and uncertainty.

In addition to gold, other precious metals also experienced gains on Tuesday. Spot silver rose by 1.3% to $73.69 an ounce, platinum increased by 1.7% to $1,977.20, and palladium saw a 1.8% rise to $1,507.01. These gains suggest a broader positive sentiment within the precious metals market, although gold remains the primary focus for many investors. The overall market dynamics are complex, with a confluence of factors influencing price movements.

The interplay between geopolitical risks, inflation concerns, interest rate expectations, and economic data releases will continue to shape the outlook for gold and other precious metals in the coming weeks and months. The current consolidation phase suggests a period of cautious trading, as investors assess the evolving landscape and position themselves for potential future opportunities.

Furthermore, recent actions by the Bank of France highlight a significant trend in the global gold market. The bank reportedly sold its 129-tonne U.S. gold reserve and subsequently repurchased it within Europe, generating a substantial profit of $15 billion. This move underscores a growing shift away from reliance on dollar reserves towards gold as a store of value.

Experts suggest that this is not merely a prediction but an established trend, particularly driven by increasing demand from the BRICS+ nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus other emerging economies). The collective demand from these countries has the potential to significantly impact the entire gold market, potentially driving prices higher in the long term.

The BRICS+ nations are actively seeking to diversify their reserves away from the U.S. dollar, and gold is seen as a key component of this diversification strategy. This trend is further fueled by concerns about the potential for geopolitical instability and the erosion of the dollar's dominance in the global financial system. The Bank of France's actions serve as a clear signal of this changing landscape, demonstrating a willingness to actively manage gold reserves to maximize returns and mitigate risks.

The combination of geopolitical uncertainty, inflation concerns, and the growing demand for gold from emerging economies suggests a bullish outlook for the precious metal in the years to come. Investors are closely monitoring these developments and adjusting their portfolios accordingly, contributing to the ongoing volatility and complexity of the gold market





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Gold Prices Oil Prices Middle East Tensions Inflation Precious Metals Federal Reserve BRICS Bank Of France Geopolitical Risk Interest Rates

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