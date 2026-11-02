Gold Prices Face Uphill Battle as Technicians Identify $4,000 Resistance

Pepperstone strategist Dilin Wu says gold must reclaim the $4,000 mark to stabilize after hitting a one-year low. Analysis of rate hike expectations and tech sector volatility highlights ongoing risks for the precious metal market.

Gold prices encountered significant selling pressure last week, dropping below the critical $4,000 an ounce threshold and触及ing a one-year low of $3,870. Despite a modest 2% recovery in early trading with spot gold last trading at $3,952.30 an ounce, market strategists warn that the path to a sustained rally remains obstructed by macroeconomic headwinds and liquidity constraints.

Technical Analysis and Price Levels

According to Dilin Wu, a market strategist at Pepperstone, the technical outlook for gold deteriorated sharply last week as prices broke through critical support levels at both $4,000 and $3,900 an ounce. The breach of these levels triggered further downside pressure, pushing the precious metal to its weakest level in more than a year. While the current price of $3,952.30 represents a bounce from the $3,870 low, Wu emphasizes that gold must break back above $4,000 an ounce to ease immediate selling pressure and create room for any meaningful technical recovery.

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The 14-day Relative Strength Index is approaching oversold territory, suggesting that the metal could be due for a technical correction. However, Wu cautions that the overall technical picture remains weak, leaving ample room for prices to move lower before any genuine bottom is established. The failure to hold the $4,000 mark has shifted market sentiment, turning what was previously a support level into a formidable resistance ceiling that bulls must overcome.

Interest Rates and Economic Drivers

Interest rates continue to serve as the dominant driver for gold prices, with the Federal Reserve maintaining a tight monetary stance. Although the central bank left interest rates unchanged last week, market participants are still pricing in a rate hike for December. This expectation is reinforced by stronger-than-expected economic data, which suggests that the tightening cycle is far from over. Wu notes that persistent concerns about inflation and labor market strength keep upward pressure on interest rate expectations.

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A persistently strong U.S. dollar and elevated real yields further complicate the outlook for the precious metal. The opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest, remains high in this environment. As long as real bond yields stay elevated and the dollar maintains its strength, the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold is diminished. Investors are increasingly favoring government bonds, which offer both safety and current income, leaving gold vulnerable to outflows.

Market Volatility and Liquidity Pressures

Broader financial market volatility is creating significant liquidity pressures that indirectly harm gold prices. A sharp selloff in technology stocks, highlighted by a nearly 29% decline in Intel shares on Friday, has raised concerns about excessive investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and the potential returns on such spending. As investors rush to reduce exposure to risk assets, many are forced to liquidate gold holdings to meet margin calls or raise cash.

This forced selling adds to the precious metal's downward trajectory, as safe-haven flows have instead shifted toward government bonds. Wu explains that falling bond yields alone may not be enough to support a sustained gold rally if broader liquidity conditions do not stabilize. The dual headwinds of rate hike expectations and market deleveraging are creating a challenging environment for gold traders and investors alike.

Upcoming Economic Data and Political Events

Looking ahead, investors must navigate several critical economic and political events this week. Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections will be a key focus, as the results could influence expectations for future fiscal spending, government deficits, and Treasury issuance. A shift in congressional control that reduces expectations for future fiscal deficits could help push longer-term bond yields lower, potentially providing some support for gold prices.

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However, Wu cautions that reduced political uncertainty could also strengthen the U.S. dollar, limiting the precious metal's upside potential. On the economic front, Friday's October nonfarm payrolls report will be closely watched. September's increase of 29,000 jobs, combined with resilient wage pressures, could reinforce expectations for a December rate hike. Weaker employment data might provide temporary relief for gold by reducing tightening expectations, but a sustained recovery likely requires broader market stabilization and a shift in Federal Reserve policy expectations.