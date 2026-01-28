Gold Price Decline 25 Percent Since Jan 28 2026 Amid Strong Central Bank Buying

Gold prices have fallen 25 percent from the US dollar 5417 all-time high recorded on Jan 28 2026. However persistent buying from central banks and retail investors is building a foundation for a potential market recovery.

Gold prices have experienced a significant 25 percent decline from their all-time high of US dollar 5,417 recorded on Jan. 28, 2026. Despite this substantial drop, there is growing evidence of increasing buying support from central banks, institutional entities, and retail investors. Although the commodity has not yet substantially recovered from its October low, market analysts indicate that gold is poised to move higher in the near future due to these underlying demand factors.

Central Bank Gold Purchases Surpass 800 Tonnes

Central banks have maintained their status as net purchasers of gold since 2010 and have sharply increased their acquisitions since 2022. Their net purchases have now risen to over 800 tonnes annually, establishing a robust baseline for global demand. In 2026, these purchases are projected to remain above the 800-tonne threshold, with year-to-date acquisitions through the third quarter already registering over 600 tonnes.

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The People's Bank of China has emerged as a massive buyer of the precious metal, acting as a net buyer for the last 23 consecutive months. Notably, the People's Bank of China has been increasing its official purchases sharply as the price of gold has fallen since January 2026. Data indicates that net purchases from the People's Bank of China have risen every month since the price decline began in January 2026.

Investor Behavior Diverges From Historical Trends

It is not just central banks that have been increasing their purchases, but also retail and institutional investors participating in the exchange-traded fund market. The total known ETF holdings of gold represents the sum of all gold troy ounces held in all gold ETFs globally, a metric that remains independent of the spot price fluctuations. This metric reveals a complex shifting of investor sentiment over the past several years.

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From 2020 to mid-2024, the number of ounces held in gold ETFs showed a clear decline. During this period, the price of gold was generally consolidating at levels slightly below to slightly above US dollar 2,000. Investors largely lost interest in gold as the asset moved sideways, while North American stock markets were moving higher and providing a more attractive investment alternative.

From mid-2023 to early 2026, the trend reversed as investors were increasing their buying of gold ETFs in tandem with the rising price of gold. However, from early 2026 to mid-2026, investors once again became net sellers as the price of gold declined sharply. This behavior aligned with historical norms where investors typically sell during price drops.

Current Market Dynamics Signal Potential Upside

The most recent data section reveals a distinct change in behavior compared to previous years. Investors have recently become net buyers of gold even as the price of gold has been declining. This is not the typical behavior for investors, who usually act as net sellers of gold ETFs when prices are falling. This counter-cyclical buying suggests a shift in long-term market outlook and confidence.

The price of gold is set in many markets with different buyers and sellers, creating a complex ecosystem. With central banks continuing to be net buyers of gold and retail and institutional investors showing increasing interest in buying gold, a strong foundation is being built for gold to move higher. Increased buying from these diverse groups does not ensure that gold will move higher in price immediately, but it is setting the necessary conditions for the asset to perform well.

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When other macroeconomic variables turn favorable, this accumulated demand could serve as a catalyst for further price appreciation. For example, if the U.S. dollar or interest rates decline, it could trigger a wave of additional buying to push the price of gold higher than current levels. The views and opinions expressed in this analysis are solely those of the author and may not necessarily reflect the views of Global X Investments Canada Inc.