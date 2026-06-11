Gold Market Analysis: Long-Term Bullish Outlook Amid Global Monetary Fragility

Economics professor Thorsten Polleit argues that current gold price corrections are a prime buying opportunity driven by fiscal dominance, systemic debt, and the failure of traditional monetary policy to combat cost-push inflation.

The global gold market has recently encountered significant selling pressure, yet it has remarkably managed to maintain critical long-term support levels above the 4,000 dollar mark per ounce.

While some investors may feel discouraged by the current volatility and the downward movement from recent peaks, market experts suggest that this period of instability should be interpreted as a healthy and natural correction rather than the onset of a prolonged bear market. According to Thorsten Polleit, an Honorary Professor of Economics at the University of Bayreuth and the publisher of the BOOM & BUST REPORT, the previous surge in prices had pushed gold well beyond its standard trend lines, making a subsequent pullback almost inevitable.

From a technical perspective, the ascent toward the 5,500 dollar level was an overextension, and the current price action is simply the market returning to a more sustainable trajectory based on polynomial and exponential trends. Despite the possibility of near-term dips potentially reaching the 3,900 dollar range, the underlying fundamentals of the global economy provide a robust and enduring foundation for the precious metal.

Polleit highlights a systemic regime characterized by negative real interest rates, persistent money printing, and government debt that is spiraling out of control. This economic environment creates a fertile ground for gold, as traditional safe-haven assets like government bonds frequently fail to provide positive real returns to investors. The concept of fiscal dominance is central to this thesis, describing a scenario where central banks are effectively trapped by the financing needs of their respective governments.

Because debt levels in developed nations have reached such extreme heights, policymakers are severely limited in their ability to maintain restrictive monetary policies or high real interest rates without triggering a systemic financial collapse or an unsustainable debt crisis. Furthermore, the nature of current inflation complicates the toolkit available to central banks and further strengthens the case for precious metals.

Much of the existing inflationary pressure is driven by cost-push factors, specifically rising energy costs, rather than the traditional demand-pull inflation caused by excessive money creation. Polleit argues that attempting to combat supply-side energy shocks with aggressive interest rate hikes is a flawed strategy. Such measures do not lower the actual cost of energy but instead stifle economic growth and push heavily indebted nations closer to a deep recession.

This policy misalignment further reinforces the attractiveness of gold as a long-term store of value and a hedge against institutional failure. The inability of monetary policy to address structural energy costs means that the inflationary environment is likely to persist in ways that favor hard assets. When considering investment strategies, Polleit emphasizes the importance of a long-term horizon over short-term market timing.

For those looking at a window of five years or more, current price levels represent an attractive entry point to build or expand a position in gold. Whether through the acquisition of physical bullion or the use of exchange-traded products, the structural tailwinds favoring precious metals remain powerful and pervasive. The fragility of the global monetary system suggests that the case for holding gold is stronger now than it has been in several years.

By focusing on the broader trajectory of economic instability and the inevitable struggle of sovereign debt management, investors can see past the noise of daily price fluctuations to the enduring value of gold in an increasingly volatile and unpredictable world





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Gold Monetary Policy Inflation Fiscal Dominance Investment Strategy

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