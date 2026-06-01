Gold Falls While Silver Holds Gains Amidst Oil Surge and Straits of Hormuz Tensions

U.S. gold prices dipped as a stronger dollar and surging oil led the market, yet silver managed a modest upward move. Oil climbed after renewed Middle East tensions, affecting Treasury yields, inflation expectations, and precious metal valuations. Technical targets for gold and silver lay near key resistance and support zones, while global equity and commodity markets reflected the broader risk‑off sentiment driven by geopolitical concerns.

Spot gold prices slipped in early U.S. trading on Monday as a firmer dollar and rising oil prices weighed on the precious metal, while silver managed to maintain a gain during the day.

At the time the report was drafted, gold hovered near $4,506.50 an ounce, down 0.72 percent, whereas silver traded close to $75.88, up 0.80 percent. The U.S. market opened July with a heavy focus on the June ISM Manufacturing Index and construction spending data, both set to be released at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The week's key macroeconomic event remained the May employment report, due Friday, alongside other data such as the ADP payrolls, factory orders, durable goods revisions, the ISM services survey, and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book scheduled for Wednesday. The environment for metals continues to be constrained by a restrictive monetary stance, as the 10‑year Treasury yield circulates around the 4.5 percent mark and the dollar strengthens, supported by newfound risk‑off sentiment linked to renewed tensions in the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz is again the linchpin of oil supply concerns, feeding into inflation expectations and precious metal dynamics. Oil prices surged approximately 3 percent after U.S. and Iranian officials exchanged threats over the weekend, while talks continue over a memorandum of understanding that could ease sanctions, address Iran's nuclear developments, and potentially reopen the vital waterway.

Tanker traffic remains disrupted, with Iranian officials reporting only four tankers passing the Strait compared with a pre‑war daily average of around 130, indicating that the sector is still operating under constrained conditions. Capital Economics' chief markets economist, Jonas Goltermann, remarked that investors still assume the Strait will eventually reopen, a view that underscores the dual impact of higher oil prices-boosting inflation risk, Treasury yields, and the dollar on one hand, while simultaneously providing defensive support for commodities on the other.

Beyond the metals market, there were clear effects of higher crude oil on energy‑linked inflation, a firmer U.S. equity futures market, and heightened volatility in shipping‑dependent sectors. In the Asian scene, the South Korean Kospi index concluded the session at a record 66,934.33 after touching 67,000 intraday, and South Korea's leading stock index, the Kospi, jumped 3.7 percent to another record of 8,788.38.

In global commodity markets, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading around $90.29 per barrel, while Brent crude hovered near $93.64. The U.S. dollar index strengthened, and the benchmark 10‑year Treasury note continued to trade in the 4.5 percent vicinity. Technical analysis for spot gold suggests that bulls aim to push prices back above the $4,514 to $4,550 resistance zone, with a sustained target of $4,576 and subsequently $4,600.

Bears, on the other hand, look to break below $4,500, with deeper levels at $4,488.90 and $4,460. For silver, bullish objectives include moving above the $76.00 to $76.50 area, targeting $78.00 and then $78.92, while bearish hopes involve breaking under $74.97, with further declines to $74.26 and $73.25.

The article's author notes that the opinions expressed may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. and has endeavored to provide accurate information, emphasising that the publication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation for trading or investment





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