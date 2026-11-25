Gold and silver face major support tests at $3,500 and $40 as the dollar rallies with metals. Rising rate expectations and PCE data weigh on precious metals ahead of the December FOMC meeting.

Gold and silver prices are undergoing severe volatility, whipsawing alongside major stock indices and the US dollar over the last two trading sessions. This unusual market behavior sees the US dollar index moving in lockstep with precious metals rather than following its traditional inverse correlation. Such positive correlation indicates that broader macroeconomic forces, specifically shifting interest rate expectations and changes in overall risk appetite, are currently driving all three asset classes simultaneously.

Dollar and Metals Move in Lockstep

Gold futures rallied by 2.70% yesterday while the US dollar index gained 0.46%, mirroring the precious metal's upward trajectory. Today, that momentum reversed almost exactly as both markets trended lower throughout the session. Gold futures gave up $79.30, representing a 2.18% decline, while the dollar index lost 0.45%. Silver followed gold lower, and this combined decline has pushed both metals down to key support levels that will likely be tested in the coming days to weeks.

Also read Gold and Silver Rebound as Global Equities Stage Strong Recovery Amid Mixed Economic Data

Gold $3,500 Support and Fibonacci Levels

For gold futures, the immediate area of interest sits around $3,500, a level that holds significant technical importance for several reasons. This price point served as a major resistance level throughout 2025, where gold made five failed attempts at closing above it between April and August before finally breaking through in September. Old resistance often transforms into new support, so traders who witnessed the price stall at this level for five months are closely watching to see if buyers step in to defend it now.

Additionally, $3,537 marks the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from the lows reached in April 2025 to the all-time high set in January 2026. The 78.6% level is widely regarded by technical analysts as the last line of defense for an uptrend. A hold at this level would keep the longer-term bullish structure intact, while a decisive close below it, and below the $3,500 zone, would suggest that much of the gain from that historic run is at risk of being erased.

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Silver Breaks $50 and Targets $40

The picture for silver futures is more fragile, as its most important level of technical support, $50, has already been broken. That level capped silver's price for several decades, and the breakout above it was one of the defining moves of the recent bull market, making its loss a meaningful technical setback. The next line of support for silver sits at $40, a level from which it broke out at the same time gold pushed above $3,500.

This $40 price point also aligns with silver's 200-week moving average, a long-term trend indicator that many investors use to distinguish between a temporary correction and a fundamental change in trend. Losing this level would signal a significant weakening of the metal's long-term momentum. Investors are now monitoring whether this moving average can provide the necessary bid to prevent further downside in the near term.

Rate Hikes and PCE Data Weigh on Markets

There is likely to be little relief for the metals in the near term, as they face upcoming rate hikes that the market has determined are inevitable. Gold and silver pay no interest or dividends, so higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding them relative to yield-bearing assets such as US Treasuries. Rising rates can also lift the dollar over time, adding a further headwind to non-yielding assets.

The December FOMC meeting takes place in just over two weeks, and the last piece of data likely to have a substantial effect on the outcome is the upcoming release of October's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index. This is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. Even so, the effect of this data on the markets should be limited because a quarter-point rate increase is already priced in. According to the CME FedWatch tool, which is based on interest rate futures pricing, 96.4% of traders expect a 25 basis point hike.

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Final Weeks Before December Decision

The PCE data would have to come in far above estimates for those traders to shift their expectations toward a 50 basis point increase. Likewise, the kind of evidence needed to convince the Federal Reserve to pause next month would not come from a single PCE report, so it is unlikely that tomorrow's release will lead the central bank to leave rates unchanged. A hotter-than-expected reading could, however, add to the pressure on gold and silver by raising expectations for further hikes in 2027.

Gold and silver are heading into the final weeks of the year sitting on critical support, with $3,500 in gold futures and $40 in silver futures as the levels to watch. A sustained break below them, especially if tomorrow's PCE report surprises to the upside, would open the door to a deeper correction ahead of the December FOMC decision. Traders should prepare for heightened volatility as these key technical levels are tested against strong macroeconomic headwinds.