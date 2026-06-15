Spot gold and silver climbed after a tentative agreement between the United States and Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz, causing oil prices to fall and easing inflationary pressures.

Gold and silver markets received a notable lift on Tuesday as early trade data reflected the market's reaction to a tentative deal between the United States and Iran aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Investors have sharpened confidence in commodity prices amid the shift from an inflation shock narrative to one that focuses on relief from rising crude and safer‑haven speculation. Spot gold closed the session near a new high of $4,330 per ounce, while silver traded close to $70.30 an ounce, marking one of the strongest sessions for the metals in recent weeks. It was the easing of crude oil prices that most directly underpinned the rise in precious metals.

Brent crude fell nearly 5% to $83.17 a barrel, a decline that aligns with early‑March levels and signals a rebound in east‑mediterranean flow after US and Iran reached a temporary agreement to extend a cease‑fire that would open the critical shipping lane. The dollar index edged lower and Treasury yields eased - the 10‑year yield slipped to 4.47% from 4.48% when the market closed Friday.

Lower oil and the stepped‑down risk appetite reduce the upward pressure Treasury rates once wrestle to pull back profits in the metals sector. Together they create a technically smoother environment for gold and silver to build momentum against key resistance zones. From a market‑technical perspective, the next psychological target for gold lies above the $4,370-$4,390 resistance. A sustained rally would aim toward $4,580 and potentially $4,600.

In contrast, traders wary of a reversal cautions a break below $4,300, with deeper support at $4,200 and $4,180. The silver pair shares a similar upside narrative. The top resistance sits around $71-$72, a level that, if breached, would open a path toward the $75.48 moving‑average and eventually the $78-$79 zone. A downside scenario for silver would involve a pullback past $68.50, with $66 and $65 serving as secondary doublers.

Beyond the hard‑core metals analytics, the market‑wide reaction to the Strait's reopening reverberates across the broader risk assets. Equity indexes traded higher and credit spreads narrowed, reflecting a reprioritisation of expected corporate earnings. Speculative commodities - copper, zinc and oil derivatives - also followed an upside thrust, underlining that the sub‑headline shifts can democratise the risk profile for a wider range of assets. Central banks remain cautious though.

While the reduced oil‑inflation channel diffuses some pressure on the Fed's policy roadmap, President Biden's team must still project a path for the nuclear negotiations that accompanies the military cease‑fire to avoid political tremors in the next six months. In that sense, the FT market remains pivoted on the safe‑haven drivers, with the gold and silver sectors providing a buffer against any potential roll‑back in geopolitical risk. For traders and investment managers, the days ahead require a balancing act.

The market must still assess the durability of the Strait's oxygen and Iran's nuclear bargaining postures while gauging how Treasury yields will pull on demand for low‑yielding instruments. To that end, any significant deviation in crude behaviour, particularly a resurgence in supply constraints, would quickly downgrade the commodity price narrative and impose a retreat in precious metals.

Conversely, if the cease‑fire edge gains longevity and the region's shipping lanes prove fully monetised, the metals could sustain their gains and potentially drive the prices toward 2024 upper‑mid‑$4,300 zone. With the current technical profile, any break of the $4,360 envelope would readen the case for a more pronounced rally, while a failure may force a pause or even a retracement to the $4,200 level.

The silver game remains parallel - a green sprite against $71-$72 may propel the metal higher, while a sudden fish‑ypsod backroom to $68.50 looks likely to psychologically winter the opportunity.





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