Gold and Silver Prices Drop as Strong Dollar and Oil Turmoil Counteract Yield Relief

Spot gold fell to about $4,512 an ounce and silver to $76 amid a firmer dollar, renewed Strait of Hormuz tensions and mixed U.S. economic data, while technical analysts outline potential support and resistance levels.

Spot gold and silver prices slipped sharply in early U.S. trading on Tuesday as a stronger dollar and renewed volatility in the oil market outweighed the supportive influence of lower Treasury yields.

At the moment of writing, spot gold was quoted around $4,512.50 an ounce, down 1.26 percent, while spot silver traded near $76.09 per ounce, off 2.55 percent for the session. The move comes amid a busy U.S. economic calendar following the Memorial Day holiday.

Traders are awaiting the release of the March S&P/Case‑Shiller home‑price index at 9 a.m. Eastern time and the May consumer‑confidence report at 10 a.m., with further data points scheduled later in the week, including the Richmond Federal Reserve's manufacturing survey on Wednesday and April personal‑income, spending and inflation figures on Thursday. Although the 10‑year Treasury yield hovered around the 4.5 % level, offering a less aggressive rate backdrop than the previous week, the dollar's firmness continued to keep precious metals near the lower edge of their recent trading range.

Geopolitical tension in the Strait of Hormuz re‑emerged as the main driver of energy‑related market dynamics. A sharp oil sell‑off on Monday, sparked by optimism over a possible U.S.-Iran agreement, was quickly reversed after the United States carried out strikes on Iranian targets in the country's southern region. The attacks revived uncertainty over a fragile cease‑fire and stalled talks about reopening the strait, prompting Brent crude to climb back above $95 a barrel and WTI to recover toward $92.

This mixed picture supports defensive demand for gold and silver, but any oil‑driven inflationary pressure could sustain higher rate expectations and keep the dollar elevated. The ripple effect spreads across crude, refined fuels, shipping risk, Treasury duration, the dollar and energy‑linked equities. Global equity markets were mixed ahead of the U.S. open. U.S. futures hinted at a modest rise as investors priced in a lingering chance of a U.S.-Iran framework deal, despite the recent strikes.

In Europe, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 slipped, while Britain's FTSE 100 showed modest gains. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 retreated from record highs, whereas South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.6 % after a holiday. On the commodity side, Nymex WTI crude hovered around $91.77 a barrel and Brent near $95.24, while the U.S. dollar index stayed firm and the 10‑year Treasury yield lingered near 4.5 %.

Technical analysis suggests that the next upside target for spot gold is the $4,523‑$4,546 resistance band, with a sustained move potentially reaching $4,573 and $4,581. Conversely, downside pressure could push gold below $4,503.20, with deeper levels at $4,490 and $4,453. For silver, bulls aim to break above the $76.80‑$78.00 zone, eyeing $78.92 and $83.61, while bears could target breaks below $75.55, with further declines toward $75.00 and $74.68.

The article reflects the author's views and is intended solely for informational purposes; it does not constitute a solicitation or guarantee of accuracy





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