Gold and Silver Gain as Oil Selloff and Softer Yields Boost Precious Metals

Spot gold and silver prices rose in early U.S. trading on Tuesday, supported by falling oil prices after a tentative U.S.-Iran deal and easing Treasury yields as traders positioned for the Federal Reserve meeting. Technical levels and market drivers are analyzed.

Spot gold and silver prices strengthened in early U.S. trading on Tuesday, driven by a confluence of factors including easing Treasury yields, an oil price selloff following a tentative U.S.-Iran deal, and market positioning ahead of the Federal Reserve 's FOMC meeting.

At the time of writing, spot gold was near $4,343.20 per ounce, up 0.81%, while spot silver reached $70.47, up 0.86%. The macroeconomic narrative remains anchored in the energy-to-rates channel. Although May inflation data sustained a restrictive Fed-rate debate, the sharp decline in crude oil from last week's Hormuz-risk highs has reduced inflation expectations, providing support for precious metals.

The two-day FOMC meeting begins Tuesday, concluding Wednesday, with the updated Summary of Economic Projections expected to be more pivotal than the rate decision itself. Reports indicate a tentative U.S.-Iran agreement to end conflict, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and continue negotiations for 60 days, though Israel has rejected a condition regarding withdrawal from Lebanon and the deal remains unpublished.

Oil's reaction was immediate: Brent crude fell below $80 per barrel for the first time since early March after Iranian tankers resumed shipping. This development has a dual impact: reduced geopolitical risk caps the pure safe-haven demand for gold, while lower oil prices and softer Treasury yields bolster the rate-sensitive side of the precious metals trade. For equities, the initial read-through is positive for airlines, semiconductors, and broader risk appetite, while energy shares face continued pressure.

In outside markets, Nymex WTI crude traded around $78.40 per barrel, with Brent later slipping below $80. The U.S. dollar index was slightly firmer, while the 10-year Treasury yield declined in early trade. Technical analysis for spot gold shows bulls targeting a reclaim above the 200-day exponential moving average, with further upside toward the 50-day EMA and the $4,600 area.

Bears aim for a break below $4,200, with deeper supports at $4,000 and the lower end of the recent correction range. Resistance stands at the 200-day and 50-day EMAs; support at $4,200 and $4,000. For silver, bulls seek to regain the $70 level, with a move above targeting the 50-day EMA near $74.60 and the $72.47-$74.60 resistance zone. Bears look for a break below the 200-day EMA, with further downside at $63.50 and $60.00.

Resistance levels are $72.47 and $74.60; support at the 200-day EMA and $63.50. This analysis reflects the author's views and not necessarily those of Kitco Metals Inc. While accuracy is pursued, neither Kitco nor the author guarantees it. The article is informational only, not a solicitation to trade, and disclaims liability for any resulting losses or damages





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