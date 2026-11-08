Godzilla Minus Zero Breaks Foreign Film Record at US Box Office

Godzilla Minus Zero earns $31.6 million debut, shattering records for non-English films and outperforming The Cat in the Hat in a historic North American box office weekend.

Takashi Yamazaki's sequel Godzilla Minus Zero has achieved a historic milestone in North American cinema by grossing $31.6 million during its opening weekend. This performance establishes a new record for the biggest debut ever recorded for a foreign-language film in the United States and Canada. The film successfully overtook Warner Bros.' animated production The Cat in the Hat , which earned $20.5 million domestically alongside $10 million from international markets. This victory highlights a growing appetite among American audiences for high-quality, non-English language productions that deliver substantial cinematic spectacle.

Foreign Language Box Office Records Broken

While no live-action foreign language film has previously exceeded this opening weekend haul, the 2004 release The Passion of the Christ holds the overall non-English record with $83.8 million, despite its largely Aramaic dialogue. Previous records for live-action titles were held by Hero , which launched with $17.9 million in 2004. The current success adds to a broader trend where international productions are increasingly drawing American crowds into theaters. This marks a significant shift from the previous year, when the anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle debuted with $70.6 million, setting a high bar for non-English content that Godzilla Minus Zero has now surpassed for live-action.

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Production History and Studio Details

Produced by Toho and distributed in North America by GKids , the film is set in post-World War II Japan. It serves as a sequel to the 2023 Oscar-winning film Godzilla Minus One , which featured a budget under $15 million and became the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film in U.S. and Canada history. Godzilla Minus Zero carries a budget of less than $20 million and is projected to exceed the predecessor's total haul of $57.1 million. The film celebrates the 72nd birthday of the Godzilla franchise, reviving the longest-running movie series by returning to its Japanese roots and core mythology.

Global Release Strategy and Audience Reception

Both Godzilla Minus Zero and the Indian epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend utilized a simultaneous global release strategy. Ramayana , distributed by Sony Pictures in North America, launched with $8.7 million domestically and $32 million in India. Koji Ueda , president of Toho Global , stated that the near-simultaneous release was built on the belief that audiences worldwide connect deeply with the franchise. Godzilla Minus Zero grossed approximately $17 million in Japan over the weekend. The film received critical acclaim with a 90 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore from audiences.

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IMAX Performance and Market Impact

Large-format screenings played a crucial role in the film's financial success, with IMAX generating $21.3 million globally. This figure represents 34 percent of the total box office take from Godzilla Minus Zero . The film was filmed for IMAX and received an early IMAX-only release on Tuesday, benefiting significantly from the immersive experience. This performance contrasts sharply with The Cat in the Hat , an animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic that cost $86 million to produce. Despite featuring the voice of Bill Hader , the film received poor reviews with only 44 percent fresh ratings and failed to meet financial expectations.

Upcoming Releases and Industry Trends

The strong performance of Godzilla Minus Zero may set a difficult benchmark for the upcoming Hollywood release Godzilla x Kong: Supernova , scheduled for March by Warner Bros and Legendary . Other notable performances included Wild Horse Nine , Martin McDonagh's dark comedy starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell . The film opened with $6 million domestically and $6.6 million internationally, marking a personal best for McDonagh and boosting its status as an Oscar contender. Angel Studios also saw success with Drummer Boy , which earned $9.3 million on its opening weekend.