Super El Nino Points to Milder, Less Predictable Ontario Winter

Climatologists say a very strong El Nino, among the strongest in a century, will likely bring Ontario a milder but highly variable winter with more rain than snow and yo-yo temperature swings.

Ontario is likely headed for a milder but far less predictable winter because of a supercharged El Nino that ranks among the strongest on record, Environment Canada climatologists say.

It is the first week of November, and some people in Toronto are still walking around in sweaters and light jackets. David Phillips, a retired senior climatologist at Environment Canada, said this year features a super El Nino, one of the strongest ever recorded. He said it has also been called Godzilla El Nino, though scientists prefer to say it is very strong.

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Strongest El Nino In Century

Bill Merryfield, a research scientist at Environment Canada, said this year's El Nino is stronger than anything seen in at least the past 100 years. When ocean warming in a key region of the Pacific exceeds 2 C, an El Nino is classified as very strong. These super events have happened about every 10 to 20 years in recent decades. This year's warming is already well over 3 C and may intensify further, Merryfield said.

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Phillips said it is even approaching four degrees warmer than usual. I mean, in my business, I get excited by half a degree. Four degrees is like a different world, and so no wonder it is supercharged, turbocharged, Phillips said. This year's El Nino has been connected to heightened sea levels and coastal flooding concerns along parts of B.C.

, severe droughts in Southeast Asia, and record temperatures around the world. Even Toronto recently broke an 80-year-old temperature record in late October. We have not had a frost in Toronto. We should have had snow on the pumpkins, Phillips said.

Where is the snow? The last strong El Nino to sweep through Ontario was three years ago, in 2023-24. Phillips said Toronto saw far less snow that winter than it typically does, comparing it to weather more often seen on the west coast. It was more like Vancouver than Toronto, we had maybe 60 per cent of our snowfall, he said.

Milder Winters With Less Snow

We had five times more rain than snow, we had fog day after day, week after week. I mean, it was not shirt sleeves and muscle shirt kind of weather, but it certainly was jacket and sweater kind of weather, Phillips said. In 2015-2016, when there was another strong El Nino, Merryfield said the average winter temperatures in Toronto were about two to three degrees above historical norms.

He says the current seasonal forecasts favour similar conditions for Toronto this year too. It is harder to predict precipitation in the winter, Merryfield said, but milder winter temperatures could lead to more rain than snow. He also said snow that is on the ground could melt earlier than usual. How much snow falls will also depend on lake-effect snow, which Toronto and the areas surrounding the Great Lakes are prone to.

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Phillips said lake-effect snow usually stops once the lakes freeze over in late January or early February, but in an El Nino year they stay open longer. You end up with maybe less snow overall, but it is spread out more over the season, he said, rather than the huge dumps of late November, December, and January seen last year.

Merryfield said every El Nino winter is different, adding that nature could always deal us a wild card and hand us very cold days within a milder season. El Nino does not blow every day, and there are going to be times where all of a sudden it stops blowing and you get the polar vortex that comes down and bites you in the butt, Phillips said.

Unpredictable Winter Weather Patterns

That also means there will not be a clear sign that winter has arrived, Phillips said. Even if December starts cold, it will not necessarily stay that way. All of a sudden you could say, Well, it is finally here. We got a white Christmas, and we are gonna buy my ski pass.

But no, because it will be back and forth and up and down. It will be like a yo-yo kind of thing where you cannot really trust the weather, Phillips said. Phillips said the supercharged El Nino will likely bring a mild but variable winter for Ontario, with conditions that can shift sharply from week to week.