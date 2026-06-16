Go Inc's Shares Surge 10% in Tokyo Debut, Bolstering Investor Sentiment

Go Inc's shares jumped 10% in their trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, supporting investor sentiment after the nation's largest initial public offering so far this year. The company raised ¥88.6 billion in the offering, with investors showing interest for more than 25 times the shares offered.

Taxi-hailing app provider Go Inc 's shares advanced 10% in its trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday, helping to support investor sentiment after the nation's largest initial public offering so far this year.

US and Iran Agree to Halt War, Restart Middle East Oil Shipments It rose as much as ¥2,948 in early trading after shareholders of the Goldman Sachs Group Inc-backed company raised ¥88.6 billion ($553 million) in the offering for a market value of ¥186 billion last week. Investors have expressed interest for more than 25 times the shares offered, according to a person familiar with the matter.

International investors were allocated 70% of the offering, while 25% of shares were reserved for local retail investors and domestic institutions got 5%, the person said. Global investors such as BlackRock Inc, Wellington Management Co and M&G Investment Management have committed to buy shares, according to an English prospectus. More than 180 entities showed interest in the international portion and the tranche was about 20 times oversubscribed, Bloomberg reported.

The company has strong growth and profitability potential, said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities. The debut could boost investor sentiment and prospects of other IPO candidates as the high valuation measures were accepted in the market, he added. The successful debut offers a much-needed tailwind for Japan's IPO market. There have been 17 IPOs priced so far this year, the fewest since 2011, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Total proceeds from these were just ¥144 billion, the lowest since 2022. Investors valued Go's dominant position in Japan's taxi app market, and see it having room to raise commission fees as the service is expected to increase market penetration, the person said. That said, increased competition and regulatory changes are potential risks, the person added.

Go estimates it will post revenue of ¥40.8 billion in the 12 months ending May 31, up about 30% from the previous fiscal year, the company said in a release. Operating profit is expected to expand to ¥7 billion from ¥2.7 billion. The company manages the most widely-used taxi booking app in Japan. Its competitors include Uber Technologies Inc, China-based Didi Global Inc and local provider S.Ride Inc, in which Sony Group Corp has invested.

Goldman invested ¥10 billion in 2023 in a deal valuing Go at ¥135 billion. The IPO price of ¥2,400 suggests a price-earnings ratio of 29 times, which some analysts argue is not a cheap point to buy. We would wait for a post-IPO pullback to make an entry, Shifara Samsudeen, an analyst at LightStream Research, said in a report published on SmartKarma





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