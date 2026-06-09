Gloucestershire's £3.3m Stadium Revamp Future-Proofs Elite Cricket in Bristol

A £3.3m refurbishment of Gloucestershire's Seat Unique Stadium includes new dressing rooms and expanded player facilities, positioning Bristol as a top-tier venue for international cricket and the Women's T20 World Cup.

Gloucestershire County Cricket Club has completed a £3.3 million refurbishment of its Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol , a project that chief executive Neil Priscott says has future-proofed elite cricket in the city for decades.

The redevelopment, designed to create an elite sporting environment and provide equitable facilities for both men's and women's teams, features four international-standard dressing rooms, enabling the venue to host double-header fixtures. Enhancements also include an expanded Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) with new toilets, showers, ice baths, and upgraded spaces for physios, sports scientists, and medical staff.

The upgraded ground is set to host four matches during the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup later this month, an event Priscott hopes will showcase Bristol as a premier event host city and strengthen the city's bid for matches in the 2030 Men's T20 World Cup. Gloucestershire Women's captain Fran Wilson praised the transformation, noting the pride and sense of belonging it fosters among players, contrasting it with the nomadic conditions the team previously endured.

The improvements address past shortcomings; despite a long-term staging agreement until 2031, the venue had fallen behind other grounds in compliance with England and Wales Cricket Board regulations for international cricket. The new facilities now meet and exceed those standards, particularly in providing dedicated spaces for coaches, physios, and match officials, as well as considering modern requirements such as anti-corruption units and trauma rooms.

While Gloucestershire is not currently in Tier 1 of the domestic women's structure, the club intends to be ready to step up when the opportunity arises. Wilson emphasized the cultural shift, describing how the permanent home allows the team to display its values and build a stronger community, including shared viewing experiences during double-headers with the men's team





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