Global Stocks Tumble as Inflation Fears Rise, Bond Yields Soar

Global shares tumbled on Friday as investor euphoria over tech stocks gave way to inflation fears, sending bond yields higher and lifting expectations of interest rate hikes this year. MSCI’s main world stocks index shed 0.35 per cent. Europe’s STOXX 600 dropped 1.36 per cent after rising for the previous two sessions. Nasdaq futures fell 1.53 per cent and S&P 500 futures slipped 1.09 per cent after Wall Street hit fresh highs on a 4 per cent surge in AI darling Nvidia. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.57 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei slid 1.99 per cent after data showed wholesale inflation accelerated to 4.9 per cent in April, the fastest pace in three years, keeping the Bank of Japan on track to raise rates. Rising inflation risks, fuelled by higher oil prices, renewed pressure on global bond markets Friday. Yields on the German 10-year bond, the benchmark for the euro zone, were last up around 6 basis points to 3.1065 per cent, while Japanese yields hit record highs. The yield on U.S. two-year notes rose 7.5 bps to 4.0666 per cent, and the 10-year yield climbed 8.5 bps to 4.5438 per cent. Concerns about inflation also hit demand for U.S. Treasuries, with a run of soft auctions this week underscoring market fragility. The dollar was set for a 1.3 per cent weekly gain - the most in two months - supported by the lack of progress in the Gulf. The greenback’s strength pushed the yen to the weaker side of 158 per dollar and kept traders alert for further intervention from Tokyo. Sterling fell to a roughly one-month low of US$1.3351, having slid 0.9 per cent in the previous session following the resignation of health minister Wes Streeting, deepening Britain’s political crisis.

Global shares tumbled on Friday as investor euphoria over tech stocks gave way to inflation fears, sending bond yields higher and lifting expectations of interest rate hikes this year.

MSCI’s main world stocks index shed 0.35 per cent. Europe’s STOXX 600 dropped 1.36 per cent after rising for the previous two sessions. Nasdaq futures fell 1.53 per cent and S&P 500 futures slipped 1.09 per cent after Wall Street hit fresh highs on a 4 per cent surge in AI darling Nvidia. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.57 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei slid 1.99 per cent after data showed wholesale inflation accelerated to 4.9 per cent in April, the fastest pace in three years, keeping the Bank of Japan on track to raise rates. Over the last few days, ‘it’s just been this relentless rally. So I think we’re at a point where that rally exhausts itself a little bit,’ said Tim Graf, managing director and head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street Markets.

But he added that equities remain supported.

‘I think if anything is enough to create a pullback, it is what’s happening in rate markets and the prospect that inflation will remain above target for a lot of these central banks and they’ll maybe have to tighten it,’ he said. Oil prices climbed as uncertainty over a Middle East peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz stayed in focus.

Brent crude futures rose 3.47 per cent to US$109.39 a barrel, on track for a 7.7 per cent weekly gain. Attention is also on Beijing where U.S. President Donald Trump wrapped up a state visit. After meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said they agreed Iran must not be allowed a nuclear weapon and must reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Rising inflation risks, fuelled by higher oil prices, renewed pressure on global bond markets Friday.

Yields on the German 10-year bond, the benchmark for the euro zone, were last up around 6 basis points to 3.1065 per cent, while Japanese yields hit record highs. The yield on U.S. two-year notes rose 7.5 bps to 4.0666 per cent, and the 10-year yield climbed 8.5 bps to 4.5438 per cent. Concerns about inflation also hit demand for U.S. Treasuries, with a run of soft auctions this week underscoring market fragility.

The dollar was set for a 1.3 per cent weekly gain - the most in two months - supported by the lack of progress in the Gulf. The greenback’s strength pushed the yen to the weaker side of 158 per dollar and kept traders alert for further intervention from Tokyo. Sterling fell to a roughly one-month low of US$1.3351, having slid 0.9 per cent in the previous session following the resignation of health minister Wes Streeting, deepening Britain’s political crisis





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Global Stocks Tumbled Inflation Fears Bond Yields Interest Rate Hikes MSCI Europe’S STOXX 600 Nasdaq Futures S&P 500 Futures Nvidia MSCI’S Broadest Index Of Asia-Pacific Shares O Japan’S Nikkei Wholesale Inflation Bank Of Japan Rising Inflation Risks Higher Oil Prices Global Bond Markets Yields German 10-Year Bond Japanese Yields U.S. Two-Year Notes U.S. 10-Year Yield Dollar Greenback’S Strength Yen Sterling Middle East Peace Deal Strait Of Hormuz China U.S. President Donald Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping Iran Nuclear Weapon Strait Of Hormuz Inflation Treasury Market Rate Markets Central Banks Soft Auctions Market Fragility Gulf Britain’S Political Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blockade economy: Oil squeeze lifts medium‑term GIC YieldsFor Canadian savers, the result is a modest but important repricing at the two‑ to five‑year part of the curve

Read more »

U.S. Treasury Yields to Stay Higher Longer Amid Inflation ConcernsInvestors anticipate higher long-term Treasury yields due to inflation concerns, driven by surging oil prices and a prolonged Middle East conflict. Higher yields impact borrowing costs across the economy, potentially affecting stock prices and economic growth.

Read more »

Carney, Smith confirm energy announcement coming FridayCALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith say they'll be in Calgary on Friday to announce the next step in their landmark energy pact.

Read more »

Carney, Smith confirm energy announcement coming FridayCALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith say they'll be in Calgary on Friday to announce the next step in their landmark energy pact.

Read more »