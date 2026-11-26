European and Asian shares advanced Thursday, led by a rebound in technology and AI-linked stocks, while US markets were closed for Thanksgiving. Wall Street closed mixed Wednesday as Nvidia slid on credit rating concerns.

Global stocks mostly rose Thursday as technology shares rebounded, while United States markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Buying of stocks tied to artificial intelligence helped push Asian benchmarks higher, though some profit-taking near the end of the session pared those gains.

European Markets Advance on AI Trade

Europe also advanced in early trading. Investors have grown cautious about the AI trade and are watching for the effects of new tariff increases that Washington plans to impose on China, Japan, the European Union and other trading partners. Those concerns have kept markets volatile as traders weigh whether the AI-driven rally can continue. In early European trading, Germany DAX jumped 1.9 per cent to 25,180.12.

Also read Global shares rise on AI-linked buying as US markets close for Thanksgiving

France CAC 40 climbed 1.8 per cent to 8,126.47. Britain FTSE 100 added 1.6 per cent to 10,591.83. United States stock futures also rose, with S&P 500 futures up 0.5 per cent. United States markets reopen Friday for a holiday-shortened session.

In Asia, Japan Nikkei 225 rebounded and closed 0.9 per cent higher at 57,499.16. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group jumped 7.3 per cent, and memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings surged 12.6 per cent. Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 0.6 per cent. South Korea Kospi added 0.3 per cent to 4,711.21 after a 6.2 per cent drop the day before.

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Samsung Electronics gained 0.4 per cent, while SK Hynix rose 2.2 per cent. Taiwan Taiex was 2.5 per cent higher, but leading chipmaker TSMC edged 0.2 per cent lower. Hong Kong Hang Seng index rose 1.2 per cent to 22,226.88. The Shanghai Composite was up less than 0.1 per cent at 3,476.88.

Australia S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8 per cent to 8,763.80. India Sensex rose 0.5 per cent. Wall Street closed mixed ahead of the holiday. The S&P 500 lost 0.3 per cent Wednesday after falling as much as 3.2 per cent earlier in the day.

The Nasdaq composite closed 0.6 per cent lower after recovering from a drop of as much as 4.6 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 0.3 per cent. Nvidia fell 3.9 per cent as AI shares lost steam for a second day after Jensen Huang returned as CEO. On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings warned it could downgrade Nvidia credit rating over concerns about its management and governance.

US Stocks Mixed Amid AI Concerns

Broadcom, which fell sharply earlier, ended 0.1 per cent lower. Anthropic, which began public trading last week, recovered from an early drop and ended 1.1 per cent higher, though still below its IPO price of US$83 per share. Anthropic chief said claims that he wants humans to surrender to AI are absurd. In commodities, oil prices climbed early Thursday as Middle East tensions persisted even as global oil supply continued to recover.

Brent crude was 0.5 per cent higher at $91.09 per barrel, up from about $72 before the war began in late February. Benchmark United States crude gained one per cent to $84.51 per barrel. Reports of vessels being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transport, have added to concerns over oil flows and brought supply risks back into focus, ING commodities strategists Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson said in a commentary Thursday.

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The United States dollar rose to 159.30 Japanese yen from 159.16 yen. The euro traded at $1.0968, down from $1.0974. Heavy rain, wind and flooding plagued much of the United States on the Thanksgiving holiday. King tides and strong waves destroyed part of a California pier as officials warned of coastal flooding.

US Dollar Rises Amid Holiday Weather

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