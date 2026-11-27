Global markets advanced Friday following Wall Street's Thanksgiving holiday, with Shanghai jumping 3.7 per cent after China signaled stronger market support and AI-linked stocks pushing benchmarks higher.

Global shares were mostly higher in Friday trading, following a market holiday on Wall Street for Thanksgiving. France's CAC 40 gained 0.3 per cent in early trading to 8,132.84, while the German DAX rose 0.7 per cent to 25,400.94.

Britain's FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.7 per cent to 10,679.11. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 1.2 per cent at 50,807.00. S&P 500 futures added 1.8 per cent to 7,323.50. U.S. markets will reopen later Friday for a holiday-shortened session.

Also read Global shares rise on AI-linked buying as US markets close for Thanksgiving

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.1 per cent to finish at 58,711.11. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8 per cent to 8,833.60. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.3 per cent to 4,915.68. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 2.1 per cent to 22,694.77, while the Shanghai Composite rose 3.7 per cent to 3,606.49.

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China Signals Stronger Stock Market Support

The surge in the Shanghai Composite index came after Chinese authorities signaled stronger support for the stock market. Officials see the stock market as vital to the overall landscape of economic development, China's official Xinhua News Agency said after a meeting by the State Council, the country's cabinet. The report said China will work on mechanisms to stabilize the market with its national team, referring to China's huge state-backed funds.

In stock markets worldwide, buying of stocks tied to artificial intelligence has been pushing benchmarks higher, despite some profit-taking that has kept those gains in check. In Japan, shares of Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp. dropped in morning trading but quickly recovered and finished considerably higher, underlining the continuing appeal of computer chip and AI stocks.

Investors Watch U.S. Tariff Hikes and Oil Prices

Investors are also closely watching for the possible damage to the region from U.S. tariff hikes planned for imports from China, Japan, the European Union and other trading partners. In energy trading, oil prices have been volatile lately because of uncertainty over tensions in the Middle East. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2.83 per cent to US$86.05 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 1.09 per cent to $97.62 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 159.43 Japanese yen from 159.23 yen. The euro cost $1.0967, down from $1.0975. ___ Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press AP Business Writer Chan Ho-him contributed to this report.