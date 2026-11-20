World stocks fell Friday on fears the AI boom may be over, with Japan's Nikkei 225 losing more than 3,000 points. The decline came despite the strong Nasdaq debut of Anthropic.

Global shares dropped Friday as worries that the artificial intelligence boom may be over weighed on markets, echoing a decline on Wall Street despite the strong debut of Anthropic.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed more than 3,000 points, or about 5.1%, to finish at 56,436.65. The selloff was led by AI-related stocks including Advantest Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. in Tokyo. South Korea's Kospi fell 5.2% to 4,869.96, with Samsung Electronics Co. among the AI-related shares dipping. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.9% to 22,410.80, as Tencent weakened in China.

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In Europe, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.9% in early trading to 8,007.37. The German DAX lost 1.3% to 25,134.29, while Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3% to 10,419.52. U.S. shares were set to trade mixed. Dow futures were up nearly 0.1% at 49,221.00, while S&P 500 futures declined 0.2% to 7,181.25.

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Global Markets Retreat Amid AI Selloff

The mixed futures followed Wall Street's decline in the prior session. In Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.6% to 8,592.60. The Shanghai Composite lost 1.2% to 3,533.79, extending the regionwide retreat in technology and AI-linked companies. Worries that the AI boom may be over have been hanging over global markets for some time.

The concerns persisted despite the strong debut Thursday of Anthropic on the Nasdaq. The Anthropic logo was displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite tower as part of the company's IPO in New York on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, according to AP Photo/Andres Kudacki.

A dealer was seen walking near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a dealing room of Hana Bank on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in a photo by Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.59% to $83.70 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged up 0.09% to $92.06 a barrel, holding onto recent gains.

Analysts Warn of Crowded AI Trade

In currency trading, the dollar slipped to 159.08 Japanese yen from 159.60 yen. The euro cost $1.0979, inching up from $1.0973 as traders weighed the global equity selloff. The market moves came as investors debated whether the huge run-up in AI-related shares has run ahead of actual earnings and adoption. The pullback hit chip makers, technology conglomerates and other companies tied to data centers and AI infrastructure.

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The declines were broad but not uniform. While Asian markets saw the sharpest drops, European indexes posted more modest losses and U.S. futures pointed to a mixed open, suggesting some investors were looking for bargains after the selloff. Analysts have cautioned that the AI trade has become crowded and that any sign of slowing demand could trigger sharp reversals.

The strong Anthropic debut had been expected to shore up sentiment, but the broader market instead focused on valuation and growth risks. The selloff left major indexes in Asia deep in the red for the session. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed at 56,436.65 after losing more than 3,000 points. South Korea's Kospi ended at 4,869.96, down 5.2%.

Asian and European Indexes Post Losses

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 finished at 8,592.60, down 1.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 22,410.80, down 1.9%, and the Shanghai Composite was at 3,533.79, down 1.2%. In Europe, the CAC 40 stood at 8,007.37, down 0.9%, the DAX at 25,134.29, down 1.3%, and the FTSE 100 at 10,419.52, down 0.3%. Dow futures were at 49,221.00, up nearly 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures were at 7,181.25, down 0.2%.

The currency and commodity moves reflected a cautious mood. U.S. crude at $83.70 a barrel and Brent at $92.06 a barrel were slightly higher. The dollar weakened to 159.08 yen from 159.60 yen, and the euro edged up to $1.0979 from $1.0973.