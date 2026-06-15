Global Roundup: World Cup Ticket Trouble, Strait Deal, Festival Crowds & Marriage Milestone

A U.K. family travels to Toronto for the World Cup without tickets, Iran and U.S. reach a tentative war-ending deal, Italian Day festival draws massive crowds, a Regina couple celebrates 70 years, and more global headlines.

A U.K. family's dream World Cup trip to Toronto hit an unexpected snag: they arrived without any match tickets. Meanwhile, tens of thousands gathered on Vancouver's Commercial Drive for the Italian Day street festival, celebrating culture with music, food, and community.

In international news, Iran and the United States announced a tentative agreement to end their conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, though significant challenges remain. Closer to home, a Regina couple marked an extraordinary 70 years of marriage, while one person required treatment after an e-bike battery fire erupted in a London, Ontario apartment building. On Vancouver Island, a new park space is set to be created in Colwood as the Beachlands development moves forward.

The Ontario Provincial Police announced a safety blitz following a tragic crash that claimed the lives of five children in a rural community. In global health, Ebola cases in eastern Congo have risen to 782 with 181 deaths, according to authorities. At the box office, Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' opened at number one, while the viral sensation 'Obsession' continues to draw crowds.

In sports, Spanish soccer player Rafa Mir was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for sexually assaulting two women. A demographic study warns that Germany's working-age population is projected to shrink dramatically in coming decades. In a quirky scientific discovery, researchers determined that humans prefer to walk counter-clockwise, though the reason remains a mystery





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World Cup Tickets Iran United States Strait Of Hormuz Italian Day Festival Marriage Ebola Congo Steven Spielberg Box Office Rafa Mir Sentencing Germany Population Walking Direction

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