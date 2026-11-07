Voters flipped control of both houses of Congress, but interviews worldwide show deep distrust of the United States remains, with allies and businesses doubting Trump will change course.

LONDON - For Joe Reeve, the midterm afterglow faded fast. The London startup founder was among the wave around the Trump-weary world awakening to the stunning news that Americans had sharply rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's stewardship of the United States.

Voters, Reeve saw online, had flipped control of both houses of Congress, handing the power to check the president to his rival Democrats. American democracy, 250 years on, had survived the Trump era. But a deep and profound distrust of the United States had survived the vote, too. From national leaders to aspiring American immigrants, no one seemed confident that change was afoot.

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What everybody's learned, Reeve, 29, the husband of a Ukrainian, said a day later in an interview, is that America's system does allow for these wild swings. We all know, now, that America has an ability to rotate on a dime and spit in our faces, he said.

Global Trust In America Remains Damaged

Interviews by The Associated Press around the world since the vote revealed a sense that one election alone does not restore anything, as Kim So-jung, 49, an office worker in Yongin, South Korea, put it. We have to see what they actually do, and see that they are doing something different to gain at least a little trust back, she said.

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That 77 million Americans voted to elect Trump to a second term, along with the administration's combative conduct on his tariff war, Israel's conduct in Gaza, immigration and Iran, had already shaken trust in America around the world. By the time Americans awakened Wednesday, global leaders and regular people from Europe to Australia had moved beyond the wow to a reckoning with the reality that Trump still retains enormous powers.

Quite frankly, Trump has largely governed without Congress for the past two years, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said a few hours after voters flipped control of the House and Senate. Why should that change now? Trump's apparent detachment from the results and his focus on building projects in the days before and after the drubbing did little to calm speculation about how he governs. He could dissociate completely, some observers said.

Or he could lean into foreign policy and become even less predictable. For the country's allies, the question isn't whether America is back, Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasian Group, wrote in Think China. It's back to what - and for how long? The stunning midterm elections were not enough to reverse policies that have strained economies and finances and put dreams of making it in America on hold for many across the globe.

Trump's tariff war has roiled markets and economies. He canceled humanitarian aid for millions and upended the world's postwar order. Under Trump, American immigration policy turned violent and deadly - and makes the U.S. look to many like a place better avoided. There was no sign of Trump letting up.

On Friday, he promoted longtime aide Stephen Miller, a key architect of his hard-line immigration policy, to replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. I don't think all is forgiven, ReadtheLine.ca Editor Jen Gerson said during an online discussion Thursday. The President's hold on power over two terms is - and ought to remain - a warning sign to Canada and to all of America's allies.

Business Leaders React To Political Uncertainty

America's political and economic uncertainty can affect businesses like Synetica, an Indonesian tech company, one of its business development managers said. For me, regaining trust means seeing America consistently respect democratic institutions, the rule of law and its international partners, Aditya Surya, 40, of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, told the AP. The election is a good start, but what happens next matters a lot more, he said.

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Many eyes are trained on whether the Democrats can reverse Trump's costly tariff regime as the incoming majority has promised in its 100 days agenda - and whether Trump accepts or vetoes any such changes. Hamish McIntyre, an Australian beef producer, suspects not.

With a Southern Hemisphere spring harvest underway in parts of Australia, farmers are grappling with diesel prices inflated by the Iran war, contributing to what the government forecasts will be a 39 per cent drop in large farm profits. The midterm result is unlikely, in itself, to fundamentally change the direction of U.S. tariff policy, said McIntyre, president of the National Farmers' Federation agricultural advocacy group.

The election, he added, does not prevent the administration from continuing to pursue its broader trade agenda. Ivan Slatkine, president of the Federation of Romandie Enterprises in French-speaking Switzerland, said he's heartened that the election showed America's institutions remain robust. That's worth some confidence, he added. But let us not be naive, Slatkine said.

Trade And Tariff Concerns Continue

The America First concept is not going to be abandoned anytime soon, and I doubt the new majority will reverse all the decisions made by the president. Hong Kong businessman Danny Lau gained some hope from the elections. More than 30 per cent of the orders received by his aluminum-coating factory in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan come from American clients. But his business was paying a tariff of nearly 81 per cent.

Trump started the tariff war, Lau said. If he loses his influence, would that help at all on the tariff front? At the very least, hopefully he won't raise them any further. Michael Lu, CEO of gift-box producer Brothersbox in southern China, said he believed political tensions remain elevated, particularly after the U.S.'s earlier trade war against China.

But no matter who won the midterms, he didn't expect drastic changes in Washington's overall stance against China. The U.S. accounts for roughly 20 per cent of Lu's company's business.