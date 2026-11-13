IEA sees global oil surplus in fourth quarter as Gulf exports recover and OPEC+ output rises

The International Energy Agency forecasts a fourth-quarter oil surplus of 1.7 million barrels per day as Middle East exports recover and OPEC+ output climbs, while also detailing 71 million barrels remaining from emergency reserve releases.

The global oil market will swing into a surplus in the fourth quarter of 2026, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, as Middle East exports recover faster than world oil demand despite continued attacks on shipping.

The Paris-based agency, which advises industrialized countries, said oil supply will average 105 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, 1.7 million bpd higher than forecast demand. The IEA had previously forecast a fourth-quarter supply deficit. It said the market is showing tentative signs of rebalancing, with global supplies surpassing demand for the first time since the outbreak of the war in Iran. Oil prices reversed earlier gains after the report was released at 4 a.m. ET.

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Brent crude was last down 0.1 per cent at US$95.71 a barrel. The report follows signs that Gulf oil producers are recovering exports disrupted since the start of the war in late February by using workarounds such as dark crossings through the Strait of Hormuz, where tankers switch off tracking signals to evade attack.

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OPEC Plus Production Recovers To 97 Percent Of Pre War Levels

The OPEC+ group, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, pumped 41.23 million bpd of crude in October, OPEC said on Wednesday, up about 2.04 million bpd from September and 97 per cent of the pre-war February volume. The IEA also gave more details of remaining volumes to come from a record release of oil from its members emergency reserves pledged in March, saying 71 million barrels would be made available by the end of February including 15 million barrels of diesel to ease market tightness.

Other analysts have also forecast a return to excess supply, despite the lack of a resolution to the Iran war and continuing tanker attacks in the Gulf. JPMorgan last week forecast a global surplus of 1.4 million bpd in October. High oil prices have also curbed demand this year, helping tip the balance into a surplus.

Global Oil Demand Forecast To Fall Before Rebounding In 2027

World oil demand is forecast to fall by 2.7 million bpd in 2026 to 102.3 million bpd before rebounding by 2 million bpd in 2027, the IEA said, little changed from its previous forecasts. As well as rising output from OPEC+, the IEA flagged supply rising from outside the group. Production from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Guyana will rise by 1.6 million bpd this year, the IEA said.

In 2027, global supply is projected to rise by 6.6 million bpd to 108.1 million bpd, led by a further recovery in Gulf output. Still, the 2027 supply growth forecast is down 1.1 million bpd from last month report, and the lower outlook partly reflects a downward revision from Iran, the IEA said. Iran is subject to a US blockade that has curbed its oil exports.

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For 2027, the IEA sees the supply surplus at about 3.8 million bpd, slightly down from a 3.94 million bpd surplus last month. Andrew OConnor, senior VP for energy and natural resources at Morningstar DBRS, joined BNN Bloomberg to discuss the global oil and gas outlook for 2027.