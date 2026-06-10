Global Markets Volatile as Iran Crisis Escalates

Global markets remain highly volatile as the crisis between Iran and the US escalates, with Brent crude prices rising and stock prices falling.

Early Wednesday, following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that President Donald Trump blamed on Iran , Iran pledged to respond and said it will leave no attack or threat unanswered.

The situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile, with the conflict between Iran and the U.S. further roiling markets already wavering from spates of heavy selling of stocks in companies linked to the boom in Brent crude. The international standard for Brent crude rose 0.9% to $92.30 per barrel, after falling on Wednesday. It was trading at approximately $70 a barrel before the war in late February.

U.S. futures edged lower following losses for chipmakers including Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, or AMD, and Marvell Technology during U.S. trading. South Korea's Kospi gave up 4.7%, to 7,720.59, after surging the day before. Samsung Electronics, which makes memory and logic chips and is the country's most valuable company, sank 5.8%. Shares of chipmaker SK Hynix plummeted 6.3%.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.4% to 64,524.84 after data showed Japan's producer price index, a measure for prices at the wholesale level, rose 6.3% in May from a year before. That's the fastest pace in more than three years. Shares of multinational investment holding firm SoftBank Group, which has a strong AI focus, lost 8.9%. But chipmaker Tokyo Electron advanced 5.3%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.1% to 24,296.62, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.7% to 3,980.24. Official data on Wednesday showed that China's producer prices rose to nearly a four-year high of 3.9% in May compared with a year earlier. On Tuesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 7,386.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% to 50,872.11, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1% to 25,678.82.

U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology went from an early 4% gain to a 10% drop before closing 1.4% lower. Shares of Marvell Technology sank 7.6%, and AMD sank 3%. In other dealings, the U.S. dollar was steady at 160.36 Japanese yen. The euro was trading at $1.1550, up from $1.1543





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