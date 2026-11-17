South Korea's Kospi hits six-month low while US indices fall amid Nvidia CEO scandal and weak Asian tech earnings. Investors brace for geopolitical shifts and trade tensions.

Global equity markets faced a severe correction on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as investor confidence shattered following a major corporate governance scandal at Nvidia and widespread tech weakness in Asia. The South Korea Kospi index plunged 2.6% to close at 4,968.48 points, marking its lowest level in six months and falling below the critical 5,000-point threshold for the first time since February 2026. Simultaneously, major US benchmarks retreated sharply, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.9%, the Nasdaq composite index losing 2.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 1.4% as selling pressure spread across multiple sectors.

Nvidia CEO Scandal Triggers Massive Sell-Off

Nvidia remains one of the most influential companies in the world, not only because its chips are powering much of the world's move into AI technology but also because the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang represents a significant challenge for the AI industry. Huang's resignation is the latest challenge for the AI industry, which has also faced criticism that its stock prices were in a bubble and is worried Democrats empowered by victories in the U.S. midterm elections may introduce stricter regulations. The company has lost $735 billion in market value since the disclosures of CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affairs and his ties to controversial personal conduct, a collapse that has sent shockwaves through Wall Street and global markets alike.

Also read Asian markets fall on tech sell-off as Nvidia fallout and AI worries persist

Asian Tech Giants Face Heavy Losses

Asian technology stocks bore the brunt of the regional downturn, with South Korean memory chipmakers leading the decline. Samsung Electronics fell 3.1% and SK Hynix dropped 1.8% in Seoul trading. In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.3% to close at 58,860.43 points. Shares of OpenAI investor SoftBank Group tumbled 3.9%, plummeting more than 33% in a month, while testing equipment maker Advantest slumped 4.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 0.9% to 23,539.97, while the Shanghai Composite index was 0.6% lower at 3,580.70 points.

Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Trade Outlook

Investors are currently monitoring a summit in Shenzhen, China, this week with heightened scrutiny on potential outcomes. Investors will be watching for signs of greater cross-border cooperation and progress on trade agreements, amid heightened geopolitical tensions that have already pressured export-oriented economies. The uncertainty surrounding these diplomatic efforts is exacerbating the volatility seen in both Asian and US markets. Economists note that any failure to secure favorable trade terms could further dampen global growth prospects, particularly for technology and manufacturing sectors that rely heavily on international supply chains and cross-border investment flows.

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Economic Indicators and Future Outlook

Yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 5.13% from 5.15% late Friday, though it remains well above a low of 4.80% reached earlier this month. Higher yields make borrowing money more expensive for everyone, and they've already impacted corporate valuations. The market was already worried about this risk before what happened at Nvidia, according to Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "Now the risk has become even more serious," he said in a commentary, highlighting the compounded nature of current market fears. Elsewhere, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, edged 0.5% lower to $91.99 a barrel, while U.S. benchmark crude oil slid 0.7% to $85.14 per barrel, reflecting mixed sentiment on global demand.

Broader Market Volatility and Sector Weakness

Losses broadened into other sectors on Wall Street, with L3Harris Technologies falling 3.9% after officials in Trump's administration suggested the contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration may be at fault for recent operational issues. Investors have become accustomed to Nvidia not only reporting stronger results than analysts expected for each quarter but also giving a forecast for upcoming revenue that's well above expectations. The deviation from this consistent growth narrative, combined with the leadership crisis, has forced a re-evaluation of risk premiums across the entire technology sector. As the week progresses, all eyes will remain on upcoming earnings reports and geopolitical developments to determine whether this downturn represents a temporary correction or a more sustained bearish trend.