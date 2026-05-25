Global Markets React to Trump's Iran Comments and Hormuz Reopening

The global markets are responding to the news of Trump's comments on Iran negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The Nikkei 225 in Japan surged, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia added to its gains. The Shanghai Composite also gained. The U.S. dollar declined, and oil prices dropped. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to influence oil prices and the direction of the dollar.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.8% to 65,130.03. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 8,692.00. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.8% to 4,143.97. Trading was closed in South Korea and Hong Kong for holidays marking Buddha's birthday.

Markets will be closed in the U.S. on Monday for Memorial Day. Trump said negotiations with Iran were "proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner.

" Meanwhile, regional officials told The Associated Press on Sunday that the United States Reopening the Strait of Hormuz will help decide the direction of oil prices. The closure has prevented oil tankers from exiting the Persian Gulf and delivering crude to customers worldwide. Japan, for instance, imports almost all its oil, most of it through the strait.

"Markets are rapidly transitioning from pricing geopolitical fear toward pricing a potential peace dividend as Hormuz reopening expectations pressure oil and the dollar lower," analyst Stephen Innes said in a commentary. Early Monday, benchmark U.S. crude was down $5.52 at $91.08 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, sank $5.56 to $97.08 a barrel. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar declined to 158.91 Japanese yen from 159.16 yen.

The euro cost $1.1639, up from $1.1605.set in the middle of last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2%





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Global Markets Trump's Iran Comments Hormuz Reopening U.S. Dollar Oil Prices Nikkei 225 S&P/ASX 200 Shanghai Composite U.S. Crude Brent Crude U.S. Dollar Euro Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite 10-Year Treasury Geopolitical Fear Peace Dividend Analyst Stephen Innes Hormuz Strait Oil Prices Dollar Nikkei 225 S&P/ASX 200 Shanghai Composite U.S. Crude Brent Crude U.S. Dollar Euro Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite 10-Year Treasury Geopolitical Fear Peace Dividend Analyst Stephen Innes Hormuz Strait Oil Prices Dollar Nikkei 225 S&P/ASX 200 Shanghai Composite U.S. Crude Brent Crude U.S. Dollar Euro Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite 10-Year Treasury

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