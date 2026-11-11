World Shares Mostly Higher as AI Chip Demand Lifts Taiwan, CoreWeave Earnings Boost Sentiment

Global markets advanced Wednesday as strong AI chip demand from TSMC and CoreWeave earnings offset hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation, while oil rose on Middle East tensions.

World shares were mostly higher Wednesday after a retreat on Wall Street, as U.S. inflation rose higher than expected in October while U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices rose.

Asia Pacific Markets Rise After Wall Street Retreat

Taiwan led regional markets as its benchmark Taiex rose 3.6 per cent after TSMC reported October revenue nearly sixfold higher than a year earlier, showing demand for AI chips remains solid. In early European trading, Germany's DAX rose 1 per cent to 26,621.01 after inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in October from a year earlier, according to the federal statistics office. The CAC 40 in Paris picked up 0.6 per cent to 8,331.94.

Also read CoreWeave Stock Rises in After-Hours Trading on Strong Q3 Revenue

Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.7 per cent to 10,825.97. The future for the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent. Alberto Conca, Chief Investment Officer at Swiss wealth manager LFG+ZEST, noted that the results confirm demand for AI remains very strong across the global economy.

CoreWeave's strong financial results drove renewed optimism surrounding artificial intelligence infrastructure, pulling capital into technology sectors and away from mounting expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 1.3 per cent to 61,248.59, though SoftBank Group shares pared losses to close 0.4 per cent lower after the investment giant reported a quarterly net loss of 1.1 trillion yen ($7 billion).

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South Korea's Kospi was up 2.4 per cent to 5,365.75, with Samsung Electronics gaining 3.4 per cent and SK Hynix jumping 5.4 per cent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 1.1 per cent to 24,296.22, while the Shanghai Composite recovered 0.5 per cent to 3,680.64. China's biggest online shopping festival, Singles Day, began Wednesday and its sales data will offer a gauge of consumer demand in the world's second-largest economy.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.3 per cent higher at 9,153.20, and India's Sensex rallied 0.9 per cent, reaching its highest level in six months. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.4 per cent and gave back some of its big rally from the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.7 per cent.

Inflation Data Pressures Federal Reserve Policy

Pressure from the bond market undercut stocks following the discouraging inflation report, as people paid higher prices for groceries, electricity and other costs of living in October than economists expected. That could push the Federal Reserve to hike its main interest rate at its next meeting in December. One Fed official hinted the central bank may increase the federal funds rate by double the typical amount in December because of how high inflation has remained for years.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury leaped to 4.99 per cent from 4.88 per cent late Monday. It was a notable move for the bond market, and the yield helps set where rates are for mortgages and other loans going to U.S. households and businesses. The single heaviest weight on the S&P 500 was Nvidia, which fell 5.5 per cent.

The chip designer has been under pressure since the company's board announced an investigation into its CEO, Jensen Huang, following revelations of his affair with a purported Chinese spy. U.S. President Donald Trump said the FBI is investigating the affair, which Huang has acknowledged and apologized for. Recent shakiness of AI-related stocks has raised questions about whether Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, may delay its initial public offering.

But Anthropic said in a filing with U.S. regulators on Tuesday that the company is seeking a valuation of roughly $1.3 trillion. That would make it one of the most valuable companies on Wall Street, worth more than Walmart, JPMorgan Chase, ExxonMobil or Coca-Cola. TSMC's board also approved up to US$1 billion in investment in Anthropic and OpenAI.

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Oil Prices Recover Amid Middle East Developments

Oil prices recovered from two-month lows after Iran's security chief stated Tehran would not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave the country. Brent crude futures climbed 1.45 per cent to US$92.82 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate gained 0.86 per cent to US$86.78. Trump said late Monday that the war in Iran, which sent oil prices much higher, is militarily effectively over.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo observed that more crude flows out of the Middle East seem to introduce bearish tones to oil prices. In other dealings Wednesday, Brent crude rose 0.2 per cent to $91.71 a barrel and U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 0.1 per cent to $86.12 per barrel.

Gold saw modest gains with spot gold rising 0.5 per cent to US$4,051.31 an ounce after falling nearly 3 per cent the previous day, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery advanced 0.7 per cent to US$4,059. The U.S. bond market was closed Wednesday for Veterans Day, while stock markets remained open. Canadian markets also observed Remembrance Day with bond markets closed. The U.S. dollar rose to 158.88 Japanese yen from 158.70 yen.

The euro fell to $1.1150 from $1.1171. The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart, trading at $1.4222 per US$1 with a day range between 70.30 and 70.60 US cents. Investors are closely monitoring how AI infrastructure firms manage financing costs amid rising interest rates, with questions remaining about the sustainability of CoreWeave's debt burden.

The Canadian market provided specific data points with results from Power Corp. of Canada, Franco-Nevada Corp., CAE Inc., CGI Inc. and Cargojet Inc. Economic news flow continues with China reporting yuan financing and new yuan loans while Germany releases CPI data and Japan machine tool orders provide insight into industrial activity. The contrast between AI enthusiasm and traditional sector performance highlights the complex nature of current market dynamics.

Traders must balance high-growth technology narratives against macroeconomic indicators suggesting persistent inflationary pressures, creating a volatile environment where single-stock movements can influence broader index performance significantly. The focus on CoreWeave and TSMC serves as a bellwether for whether AI investments can justify their valuations without excessive leverage.