Global Markets Mixed as U.S.-Iran Talks Delayed, BoJ Raises Rates

Stock markets across Europe and Asia showed cautious movement on Friday as optimism about a potential U.S.-Iran nuclear deal faded due to postponed negotiations. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate to a three-decade high, reflecting shifting global monetary policy stances amid ongoing inflation concerns.

Global financial markets exhibited a cautious and mixed performance on Friday as initial optimism surrounding a prospective U.S.-Iran agreement waned due to the postponement of critical negotiations.

The talks, scheduled to occur in Switzerland, were aimed at establishing a permanent conclusion to hostilities and securing the safe passage of oil tankers through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This delay introduced renewed uncertainty into energy markets and broader economic sentiment. In the Middle East, regional tensions persisted as Israel's military conducted strikes across southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah reporting intense clashes, underscoring the fragile geopolitical landscape.

Analysts noted that while both Washington and Tehran may be signaling a desire for de-escalation, the underlying issues remain deeply contentious.

'Both sides are trying to show some good faith,' commented Bas van Geffen of RaboResearch. 'But even if the water appears calmer, there is still a strong undertow. The agreement remains fragile on multiple fronts.

' The market's apprehension was reflected in early European trading, where gains were modest. Germany's DAX index rose 0.4 percent to 25,129.38, and France's CAC 40 similarly climbed 0.4 percent to 8,499.08. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up marginally, less than 0.1 percent, to 10,406.28. In the United States, futures pointed to a softer opening, with the S&P 500 slipping 0.2 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipping less than 0.1 percent.

Conversely, Tokyo's Nikkei 225, after fluctuating between positive and negative territory, closed 0.3 percent higher at a new all-time peak of 71,250.06. This record was achieved despite simultaneous data showing that core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food items, were unchanged month-on-month. Economists anticipate that inflation will likely accelerate in the coming months, a trend partly fueled by elevated energy costs.

These inflation pressures were a key factor behind the Bank of Japan's decision earlier in the week to raise its benchmark interest rate to 1 percent-its highest level in three decades-marking a gradual shift away from its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policy. Other Asian markets saw declines: South Korea's Kospi fell 0.1 percent to 9,052.42, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.9 percent to 8,828.70. Markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Taiwan remained closed for the Dragon Boat Festival.

On the previous trading day, Wall Street had staged a robust recovery, reversing most of Wednesday's losses and securing weekly gains, driven by a surge in major technology stocks. The S&P 500 jumped 1.1 percent, the Dow added 0.1 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 1.9 percent. Intel shares surged 10.6 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the company would manufacture semiconductor chips for Apple on American soil.

The positive sentiment rippled through the sector, with Nvidia rising 3 percent and Micron Technology gaining 8.7 percent. In energy markets, oil prices saw some volatility. Brent crude, the international benchmark, ended the prior day 0.4 percent higher at $79.85 per barrel after spending much of the session lower. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2 percent to $75.85 per barrel.

In early Friday action, Brent dipped 0.2 percent to $79.68, while W TI edged 0.1 percent higher to $75.91. While oil prices have retreated from the $100-plus levels seen a few weeks ago during heightened war fears, they remain significantly elevated above the pre-conflict range of around $70 per barrel. These higher energy prices continue to feed into broader inflation, contributing to increased costs for goods and services.

In the United States, the average retail price for gasoline has fallen slightly below $4 per gallon but is still 25 percent higher than a year ago. The Federal Reserve, noting persistent inflation, held its key interest rate steady at its recent meeting but signaled that a hike later in the year remains probable. The interplay between inflation, interest rates, and economic growth remains a central theme for investors.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar weakened slightly against the Japanese yen, trading at 161.29 compared to 161.38 the previous session. The euro strengthened marginally, rising to $1.1464 from $1.1458





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