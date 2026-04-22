Global Markets Mixed Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Uncertainty

Global shares showed a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors reacted to the extension of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and monitored potential economic impacts, including rising UK inflation and Japanese trade figures. Oil prices fluctuated, and geopolitical concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz remain prominent.

Global financial markets exhibited a mixed performance on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, as investors cautiously assessed the evolving situation surrounding the U.S.-Iran conflict. The extension of a ceasefire by U.S. President Donald Trump provided a temporary reprieve, but uncertainty regarding the long-term prospects for peace and stability continued to weigh on sentiment.

European markets experienced modest declines, with France’s CAC 40 slipping 0.2% to 8,221.18 and Germany’s DAX edging down less than 0.1% to 24,256.40. The British FTSE 100 remained largely unchanged at 10,497.60.

However, U.S. futures pointed towards a positive open, with Dow futures up 0.4% at 49,509.00 and S&P 500 futures rising 0.4% to 7,131.00. This divergence suggests that investors anticipate a more resilient U.S. economy, or perhaps a greater confidence in the ability of the U.S. government to manage the geopolitical risks. The economic data released on Wednesday added further complexity to the market landscape.

In the United Kingdom, inflation rose in March, fueled by a significant increase in fuel prices following disruptions to energy supplies linked to the Iran conflict. This inflationary pressure is likely to complicate the Bank of England’s monetary policy decisions, potentially delaying any plans for interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, Japan reported a trade deficit of 1.7 trillion yen ($10.7 billion) for the fiscal year ending in March, marking the fifth consecutive year of deficits. Despite this, there were encouraging signs of recovery in the manufacturing sector, with exports jumping nearly 11.7% and imports rising almost 10.9% in March. This suggests that Japanese manufacturers are beginning to overcome the challenges posed by the higher tariffs imposed by the Trump administration after his return to office last year.

Asian markets presented a mixed picture, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng losing 1.2% to 26,163.24 and the Shanghai Composite gaining 0.5% to 4,106.26. The contrasting performance highlights the differing economic conditions and investor perceptions across the region. Oil prices continued to exhibit volatility, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical tensions. Benchmark U.S. crude initially fell in Asian trading but later rebounded, rising 50 cents to $90.17 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, gained 81 cents to $99.29. While these price movements were less dramatic than the sharp swings seen earlier in the conflict – when Brent crude briefly exceeded $119 and the S&P 500 experienced a nearly 10% decline from its previous all-time high – they underscore the sensitivity of the energy market to geopolitical events.

A key area of concern remains the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes. Countries heavily reliant on oil imports, such as Japan, are particularly vulnerable to disruptions in this region. The Japanese government has already begun releasing its oil reserves and exploring alternative shipping routes to mitigate the risks.

The cancellation of a planned trip by U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan, where he was scheduled to lead negotiations with Iran regarding the ceasefire extension, further complicates the situation. Iran has yet to formally respond to Trump’s announcement, and both countries have reiterated their willingness to resume hostilities if a comprehensive agreement cannot be reached.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar edged down slightly against the Japanese yen, trading at 159.32 yen compared to 159.38 yen, while the euro strengthened to $1.1748 from $1.1744. These currency movements suggest a cautious shift in investor sentiment, with a slight preference for non-dollar assets





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