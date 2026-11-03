Global Markets Face AI Boom Bust Risk Amid Rising Debt and Inflation

Jim O'Neill and Paul Krugman warn of economic instability as soaring interest rates, sovereign debt, and AI investment bubbles threaten financial stability worldwide.

Global financial markets are exhibiting severe stress signals as the convergence of geopolitical instability, soaring sovereign debt, and aggressive artificial intelligence spending begins to fracture investor optimism. The multitrillion-dollar capital influx into AI, previously the primary driver of record stock highs, is now showing structural cracks amid rising borrowing costs and persistent inflation worldwide. Economists and portfolio managers are increasingly concerned that the current economic setup mirrors vulnerable periods of the past, with debt-financed investments facing headwinds from central bank policy shifts.

AI Spending Surge Meets Rising Debt Pressure

The artificial intelligence sector has historically buoyed stock markets by propelling expectations for a healthy 3% global economic growth rate this year. However, the mechanism driving this boom is now under scrutiny as the cost of capital increases significantly. Jim O'Neill, the former chief economist at Goldman Sachs and former British Treasury minister, stated that rising interest rates consistently expose the most vulnerable sectors of the economy. He emphasized that countries and businesses with high exposure to debt-financed investments in the AI space are suffering the most as the financial environment tightens.

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Inflation remains stubbornly high, having missed the US central bank target for more than half a decade. Meanwhile, inflation in the euro area stands at 3.8%, significantly above the European Central Bank's 2% target. O'Neill expressed surprise that more significant disruptions have not already occurred in the AI trade, noting that the vast amount of investment flowing into the sector carries substantial risk if inflation does not ease. The combination of high corporate borrowing costs and heavily indebted governments is pushing yields to multidecade highs, creating a precarious environment for global growth.

Market Volatility and Investor Flight to Safety

Investor confidence began to fracture abruptly in October when market participants rushed out of technology stocks and into safe-haven government bonds. The Nasdaq 100 index lost more than $2 trillion in market value during that month as earnings reports intensified scrutiny over whether massive tech investments could generate returns quickly enough. This selloff was not limited to the United States; technology stocks in South Korea and China also tumbled, reflecting a broad-based reassessment of risk in the global technology sector.

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As equity markets struggled, the cost of insuring bonds for some major technology companies surged, and several proposed data center projects faced difficulties in raising necessary capital. Investors flocked to government bonds, causing yields to fall from their multidecade peaks. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield fell almost 20 basis points on October 22, marking its largest daily decline since early 2023. Despite this drop, the 10-year yield remains hovering around the 5% threshold, a level that many investors identify as a significant risk to broader financial stability.

Global Strains in France Japan and Australia

The financial strains are already evident in regions where the AI buildout has been less of an economic driver. In France, bond yields have soared to levels last seen during the 2012 euro zone debt crisis. This surge leaves the French government with limited fiscal room to address the demands of protesters who have taken to the streets in what has been described as the worst civil unrest in years. The inability to borrow cheaply constrains the state's capacity to manage social tensions.

Similarly, Japan is facing intense pressure as its economy, which is heavily dependent on energy imports, sees bond yields hit 30-year peaks. Japanese authorities are under pressure to raise interest rates faster than their current policy goals allow. Such a move could undermine Tokyo's objectives for additional economic spending and potentially upend global capital flows. Mike Riddell, a lead portfolio manager at Fidelity International, which manages over $1 trillion in assets, pointed to these developments as signs that parts of the global financial system are breaking down.

Economic Outlook and Policy Responses

Eminent economists are raising alarms about the potential for a crisis. US economist Paul Krugman wrote in an October 25 column on the Substack newsletter platform that persistently elevated inflation, rising government bond yields, and cracks in the AI boom are major concerns for the US economy. Krugman suggested that these troubling aspects of the current economic landscape could be harbingers of a future crisis, echoing warnings from other experts about mounting risks in the final stretch of the year.

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Despite the gloom, there are reasons for optimism. The Trump administration, through spokesperson Matthew Middleton, stated its commitment to maintaining US leadership in AI to fuel revenue growth and drive productivity. Over the past two years, recession warnings have proven incorrect, and Europe's economic data has shown more resilience than expected. Labour markets remain stable, and corporate earnings are strong. According to LSEG data, 84% of S&P 500 companies reporting results in the third quarter have beaten consensus estimates. However, the threat of volatile geopolitics, US midterm elections, and unpredictable trade policies under President Donald Trump continues to cloud the economic horizon.