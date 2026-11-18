Global equities fell amid Nvidia's forecast and Anthropic's debut, while oil and gold dropped on inventory data. Watch key US and Canadian earnings.

Global equity markets experienced a broad sell-off on Wednesday as investors processed Nvidia Corp's superior sales projections and prepared for the initial public offering of Anthropic. The artificial intelligence sector remains a central focus, with Anthropic's debut viewed as a critical stress test for the ongoing investment boom in generative AI technologies. Wall Street futures indicated a potential rebound after major North American indexes closed at sharp losses on Tuesday, while Canadian TSX futures remained in negative territory.

Corporate Earnings Drive Trading Activity

Investors in Canada are closely monitoring financial results from Metro Inc. On Wall Street, the market agenda features earnings reports from Lowe's Cos Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Target Corp, and TJX Companies Inc. These corporate disclosures are expected to influence sector-specific momentum and broader market sentiment as traders assess consumer spending trends and technology sector valuations.

Also read Nasdaq futures rise as tech stocks firm up ahead of Nvidia results, Anthropic IPO

International markets displayed mixed performance during early trading hours. The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.08 per cent. In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 fell by 0.23 per cent, while France's CAC 40 slipped by 0.17 per cent. Conversely, Germany's DAX managed a modest gain of 0.04 per cent, suggesting regional divergence in investor confidence.

Asian markets showed further fragmentation. Japan's Nikkei closed with a 0.28 per cent increase, indicating some resilience in the region's tech-heavy index. In stark contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.91 per cent, reflecting continued volatility in the Chinese market environment. These regional movements highlight the complex interplay between local economic data and global geopolitical risks.

Commodity Prices Decline on Inventory Data

Oil prices retreated as new data revealed an increase in United States crude and fuel inventories for the previous week. Despite this bearish signal, losses were mitigated by ongoing geopolitical tensions, specifically United States-Iran attacks and shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell 1.4 per cent to settle at US$91.86 per barrel. United States West Texas Intermediate futures declined more sharply, dropping 2.2 per cent to US$84.16 per barrel.

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Vandana Hari, founder and CEO at Vanda Insights, described the market dynamic. She stated that crude oil is trapped between a persistent geopolitical risk premium caused by tanker attacks and escalating tit-for-tat strikes between the United States and Iran. This risk factor is counterbalanced by increasingly bearish sentiment from analysts forecasting a sizeable market surplus.

The precious metals sector also experienced downward pressure. Spot gold dropped 2 per cent to US$3,772.91 per ounce. United States gold futures for December delivery declined 2.3 per cent, closing at US$3,776.10. The decline in gold prices suggests a temporary shift away from safe-haven assets, potentially driven by stronger US dollar performance and improved risk appetite in equity markets.

Canadian Dollar Weakens Against Greenback

The Canadian dollar weakened against its United States counterpart during early trading. The day range for the loonie extended from 69.77 US cents to 70.06 US cents. Over the past month, the Canadian dollar has depreciated by approximately 1.90 per cent against the greenback. It traded at a rate of $1.4318 per US$1, reflecting ongoing concerns about commodity prices and interest rate differentials.

On the broader currency front, the United States dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.27 per cent to 103.76. The euro lost 0.25 per cent to trade at US$1.0973. The British pound declined 0.30 per cent to US$1.3169. These currency fluctuations impact import costs and corporate earnings for multinational companies operating in these regions.

In the bond market, the yield on the United States 10-year note last traded down at 5.092 per cent. Lower bond yields generally indicate expectations of slower economic growth or potential monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve. This move in yields provides context for the current equity valuation models and debt servicing costs for corporations and governments.

High-Profile Diplomatic and Economic Meetings

Political developments are set to influence market expectations regarding trade policy and economic stability. Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to meet with United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. This meeting comes at a critical time for North American trade relations and regulatory coordination.

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President Trump is also engaged in diplomatic talks with Chinese President Xi Jingping through Thursday. These high-level interactions are closely watched by investors for signals regarding tariffs, technology transfer regulations, and broader economic cooperation between the two largest economies in the world.

Economic data releases are clustered throughout the day. At 8:30 a.m. ET, Canada will release its new housing price index for October, with estimates pointing to a decline of 0.4 per cent from September and a 2.0-per-cent drop year-over-year. Simultaneously, the United States will report housing starts for October, with a consensus expectation of an annualized rate rise of 1.6 per cent.

Further United States data includes building permits for October, where analysts predict a decline of 1.4 per cent annualized. At 10 a.m. ET, pending home sales for October will be revealed, offering additional insight into the housing market's health. These indicators collectively shape the narrative around inflation and consumer demand.

Central Bank Speakers and Minutes Release

Key central bank communications will provide further direction for monetary policy expectations. At 12:30 p.m. ET, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle will speak to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. Her comments may offer clues about the Bank of Canada's stance on interest rates and inflation targeting in the coming months.

At 2 p.m. ET, the United States will release the Federal Reserve minutes from the October 27-28 meeting. These minutes are crucial for understanding the deliberations and voting patterns of Federal Reserve officials. Investors will scrutinize the document for any shifts in the policy trajectory or changes in inflation forecasts that could impact future rate decisions.

Global equities, commodities, and currencies are currently navigating a complex landscape defined by technological innovation, geopolitical conflict, and shifting economic data. The performance of AI stocks, oil prices, and major indices in the coming hours will reflect how markets reconcile these competing narratives. Stakeholders will remain focused on the outcomes of corporate earnings and central bank communications for directional cues.