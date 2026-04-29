Global Markets Await Key Rate Decisions and Big Tech Earnings Amidst Oil Price Surge

Global markets are displaying caution as investors focus on interest rate announcements from the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve, alongside earnings reports from major tech companies. Oil prices are rising due to concerns over supply disruptions related to the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.

Global financial markets exhibited a cautious stance as investors keenly awaited pivotal interest rate decisions from both the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve .

These announcements, scheduled for release later today, are expected to significantly influence market direction. Adding to the anticipation, a wave of earnings reports from major technology companies, often referred to as Big Tech, is slated to follow market closure. The initial trading signals were mixed, with Wall Street futures fluctuating after a downturn in major U.S. markets yesterday, fueled by renewed anxieties surrounding the sustainability of growth in the artificial intelligence sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) also showed little movement in futures trading, extending its longest consecutive daily losing streak of the year. In Canada, a diverse range of companies are reporting their financial results, including key players in the transportation, resources, and infrastructure sectors.

Canadian National Railway Co., Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., Alamos Gold Inc., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Capital Power Corp., GFL Environmental Inc., Kinross Gold Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Whitecap Resources Inc. are all under scrutiny by investors. Simultaneously, Wall Street is focused on the earnings releases of tech giants like Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and Meta Platforms Inc., alongside pharmaceutical leaders AstraZeneca PLC and AbbVie Inc., and energy and financial firms TotalEnergies SE, Qualcomm Inc., and UBS AG.

Kate Moore, Chief Investment Officer at Citi Wealth, emphasized the paramount importance of earnings reports in the current market landscape, noting that first-quarter results are demonstrating positive year-over-year growth. European markets also experienced a downturn, with the pan-European STOXX 600 declining by 0.35 percent, while the FTSE 100 in Britain, the DAX in Germany, and the CAC 40 in France registered declines of 0.59 percent, 0.26 percent, and 0.62 percent respectively.

The commodities market witnessed a notable surge in oil prices, continuing a multi-day rally spurred by reports indicating the U.S. intends to prolong its blockade of Iranian ports. This move is anticipated to exacerbate supply disruptions from the crucial Middle East oil-producing region. Brent crude futures climbed 3.4 percent to reach US$115, marking an eighth consecutive day of gains. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures also rose, increasing by 3.5 percent to US$103.30 per barrel.

Yang An, an analyst at Haitong Futures, attributed the oil price increase directly to the Strait blockade, suggesting that an extension of the blockade would further worsen supply constraints and continue to drive prices upward. Conversely, gold prices experienced a slight decline, with spot gold falling 0.4 percent to US$4,574.26 an ounce, reaching its lowest level since April 2nd. U.S. gold futures for June delivery mirrored this trend, decreasing by 0.4 percent to US$4,587.70.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar, trading between 73 US cents and 73.14 US cents, and showing an overall increase of approximately 1.4 percent over the past month. The U.S. dollar index, measuring the greenback’s strength against a basket of currencies, rose 0.09 percent to 98.73, with the U.S. dollar trading at $1.3685. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note also saw an increase, reaching 4.363 percent.

Key economic data releases scheduled for today include U.S. durable and core orders for March, with expectations of a 0.5 percent month-over-month increase for both, as well as U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for March. The Bank of Canada’s policy announcement and the accompanying Monetary Policy Report, followed by a press conference with Governor Tiff Macklem, are also highly anticipated





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