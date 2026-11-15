Global JCODE Takedown Seizes Drugs and Cash in Major Dark Web Crackdown

The Department of Justice leads JCODE operation arresting suspects in the US and abroad, seizing $234 million and tons of illegal narcotics from dark web markets.

Law enforcement agencies across multiple nations executed a coordinated operation on Thursday targeting the infrastructure of illegal drug trading on the dark web. The initiative, led by the Justice Department's JCODE team, focused on dismantling online marketplaces that facilitate the sale of opioids and other narcotics. Authorities made numerous arrests globally, with a significant concentration of actions taking place within the United States.

JCODE Operation Seizes Narcotics and Assets

The Justice Department describes this event as the largest takedown yet achieved by JCODE, its specialized unit dedicated to combating opioid sales and drug trafficking on anonymous networks. Among the individuals apprehended in the United States were 132 suspects. In addition to the arrests, federal agents confiscated 38 pill pressing machines and 209 firearms used in these illicit operations.

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From an economic perspective, the scale of the seizure is substantial. Worldwide authorities removed approximately 5.7 metric tons of illegal drugs from circulation. They also seized more than $234 million in combined cash and digital currency, representing a significant financial blow to the organized crime groups funding these synthetic drug networks.

Specific Cases Highlight Lethal Threats

Individual cases involved in the operation demonstrate the direct link between dark web sales and physical harm. In southern Ohio, prosecutors connected two overdose deaths to STARLABS, an online drug business operating on the DrugHub marketplace. Alexander Green of Jacksonville, North Carolina, is alleged to have managed STARLABS.

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Green faces charges in the Southern District of Ohio for selling drugs and conspiracy to sell them. If convicted, he could receive up to 20 years in prison. During a separate operation in June 2026, authorities seized more than two kilograms of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and about 200 grams of methamphetamine, underscoring the lethal potency of these substances.

Additional Arrests and International Reach

The Justice Department is pursuing cases in more than 20 judicial districts. In Florida, two brothers were arrested for selling fake oxycodone pills through an account named "BarbaraWhite." Their case is being handled in the Eastern District of Virginia, and the pills contained nitazenes, compounds that can be as potent as fentanyl. Each brother faces up to 20 years in prison.

International cooperation remains a critical component of this strategy. Europol notes that dark web markets often reorganize after being shut down, requiring sustained pressure. Blanche has emphasized the need for Washington to support local investigators in tracking bad actors who operate across borders, including those following financial trails overseas.

Future Enforcement and Agency Roles

Jonathan Gonzales, known as "SpeedyPharma" in western Pennsylvania, could face life in prison if convicted of possessing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale. These charges are allegations, and the government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in each instance. The Bureau is integrating a new Cyber Branch to enhance its ability to identify online criminals and gather admissible evidence.

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While the new branch has not yet been explicitly credited with these specific arrests, its development signals a shift toward more sophisticated digital forensics. Officials state the Department will continue protecting the public from lethal synthetic drugs by identifying and prosecuting the global networks behind them.