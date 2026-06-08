Global Helium Shortage Deepens Due to Middle East Conflict

The global helium shortage is deepening due to the conflict in the Middle East, with Qatar producing more than a third of the world's supply of helium. Canada's health-care system is closely eyeing the global helium shortage, with limited spare capacity from the remaining suppliers, Russia and the U.S.

The global helium shortage is deepening due to the conflict in the Middle East, with Qatar producing more than a third of the world's supply of helium.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has removed roughly one third of the world's helium supply off the market since March. Canada's health-care system is closely eyeing the global helium shortage, with limited spare capacity from the remaining suppliers, Russia and the U.S. The shortage is not only impacting oil prices but also the cost of helium, with some balloon businesses in Ottawa paying about 20 per cent more for helium from their current supplier.

The cost could double or triple if they are forced to switch suppliers. Helium is used in various industries, including manufacturing semiconductors, fibre optic technology, space exploration, and defence applications, as well as being a key gas used for cooling and detecting leaks in nuclear operations. Despite the shortage, Ontario's Ministry of Health has not been notified of any impacts to patient care or hospital operations in the province.

However, experts in medical and research fields are concerned about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is leaving some experts concerned. Calls to increase Canada's domestic production are resurfacing, with Canada producing just three per cent of the world's helium. Saskatchewan hopes to grow the sector from three per cent to 10 per cent of global production by 2030





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