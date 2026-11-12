Global Financial Stability Risks Due to U.S. Leadership Uncertainty

Regulators warn that U.S. unpredictability under Donald Trump threatens global financial safety nets, raising doubts about future crisis response and dollar dominance.

Financial regulators are increasingly concerned that the United States is no longer a reliable anchor for global economic stability. Barry Campbell, principal adviser to StrategyCorp and former legal counsellor at the International Monetary Fund, argues that the unreliability of Washington extends beyond trade disputes. The next victim of this geopolitical shift could be the stability of the global financial system itself. With the prospect of another sovereign-debt crisis looming, experts are questioning how such a meltdown would be contained in the current unruly geopolitical context.

U.S. Role in Financial Crisis Resolution

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department have historically played a galvanizing role in resolving global financial crises. For decades, the trade interdependence fostered by Washington served as a guarantee of postwar peace and underpinned American economic growth. The economic superstructure, financed with the U.S. dollar, was understood in Washington to be in the country's own interest. Keeping these systems functioning smoothly was seen as essential for maintaining American political dominance.

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However, the current administration appears to view these historical arrangements differently. President Donald Trump often characterizes these systems as ways the United States has been "ripped off." This perspective suggests a shift away from formal arrangements and practised norms in the trade sphere. In this zero-sum worldview, the underpinnings of the global financial architecture are now at significant risk.

Risks to Financial Stabilizers and Trust

Financial interdependence is supported by stabilizers such as currency swap lines, which are triggered during emergencies. The critical question is whether the U.S. will honor these commitments when needed. Just like trade, financial interdependence may provide an opportunity for leverage by an aggressive United States. Orderly resolution of a financial disaster has always required coordinated and sometimes selfless actions by national players.

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When a crisis hits, American leadership may not be on offer, particularly if the crisis originates in Europe or Asia. The credibility of the U.S. to play a constructive role is under heavy scrutiny. Some in the administration celebrate destabilizing the world as a virtue. The next financial crisis may be misread by Washington as another opportunity to reach for dominance.

Fiscal Challenges and Dollar Skepticism

Even if American willingness to resolve a crisis were not in doubt, its capacity to help is questionable. Historically high government debt and the fiscal dominance of monetary policy will complicate the funding of any future meltdown. In this atmosphere, serious questions are being raised about the appropriateness and sustainability of the U.S. dollar as the primary global reserve asset.

The recent intervention by the U.S. Treasury to support the Japanese Yen was unlikely a selfless act. Japan holds more than one trillion dollars in U.S. debt, which is two times what China holds. Washington's extraordinarily high government debt is leading some countries to trim their U.S. holdings. Japan selling U.S. bonds would be unhelpful to the U.S. in the current atmosphere.

New Frameworks for Global Finance

During his World Economic Forum speech in Davos, Prime Minister Mark Carney named this geopolitical moment as a rupture. He outlined a framework for middle powers to move forward in the face of a mercurial U.S. There is another rupture brewing if the country's once-benign global financial leadership is turning malignant.

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Doubts about Washington's leadership in the next crisis require work to start now on a new global financial framework. Primacy of the U.S. dollar, like British sterling in the waning days of the Empire, is at the core of a now-risky financial interdependence. Addressing this reality is essential, but it remains a tall order for global regulators.