Global Equity Funds Hit $38.6 Billion Inflow Amid Steady Central Banks

Global equity funds attracted record weekly inflows of $38.63 billion as central banks held rates steady and oil prices fell, despite market drops over AI costs.

Global equity funds attracted net inflows for a seventh consecutive week through November 4, 2026, marking the strongest weekly capital intake since September 23. Investors made net purchases of $38.63 billion in global equity funds, according to LSEG Lipper data, driven by major central banks holding interest rates steady and a decline in crude oil prices. This influx occurred even as US and major Asian markets fell amid growing concerns over the high costs of artificial intelligence build-outs.

Central Bank Policy Drives Market Stability

The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank left their policy rates unchanged last week, providing a stabilizing backdrop for global financial markets. While the ECB hinted at another rate hike in December, the immediate decision to hold rates supported investor confidence in equity instruments. The stability in monetary policy allowed capital to flow into riskier assets, contributing significantly to the $38.63 billion weekly inflow recorded by global equity funds.

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Despite the broader market concerns, the decision by these major institutions to maintain current interest rates prevented the kind of capital flight that often accompanies tightening cycles. Investors viewed the pause as a signal that central banks were balancing inflation concerns against growth risks, thereby supporting the valuation of equity holdings across different regions.

European Markets Lead Regional Inflows

European equity funds drew $13.25 billion in net inflows, representing their largest weekly intake since August 12. This surge was bolstered by falling oil and natural gas prices, which had previously raised European inflation since the Iran war began. The drop in energy costs helped improve the economic outlook for European corporations, boosting demand for European stocks and mutual funds.

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Benchmark Brent crude futures have fallen about 15.6% this week, directly benefiting European economies that are net importers of energy. This price drop offset some of the negative sentiment caused by geopolitical tensions. Europe's STOXX 600 has edged up 0.05% so far this week, demonstrating resilience despite a 2.91% drop in the MSCI All Country World Index and a 4.69% decline in the MSCI All Country ex-Japan Asia Pacific Index.

The regional breakdown shows that US equity funds attracted $14.81 billion, while Asian equity funds drew $8.34 billion. These figures indicate that while European funds saw the strongest relative growth compared to their recent history, American markets continued to dominate in absolute terms. The divergence in performance highlights the varying impact of energy costs and geopolitical risks across different global regions.

Sector Rotation Favors Healthcare and Financials

Demand for technology-sector funds fell to a three-week low, with weekly net inflows of $623.61 million. This decline reflects investor caution regarding the high capital expenditures associated with artificial intelligence development. As companies invest heavily in AI infrastructure, some investors are becoming wary of the potential for diminishing returns or extended payback periods in the tech sector.

In contrast, healthcare and financials saw notable inflows of $1.33 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively. These sectors are often viewed as more defensive or directly benefiting from stable interest rate environments. The shift away from technology and into healthcare and financials suggests a strategic rebalancing by investors who are seeking stability amid uncertainty in the tech industry.

This sector rotation indicates a prudent approach by investors who are diversifying their portfolios to mitigate risks associated with the tech sector's valuation. The inflows into healthcare and financials provide a counterbalance to the pullback in technology funds, ensuring that overall equity fund performance remains robust despite the headwinds in the AI space.

Bond and Commodity Markets See Significant Shifts

Global money market funds attracted a hefty $172.71 billion, their largest weekly inflow since April 2020. This massive inflow into cash equivalents suggests that a significant portion of investor capital is seeking safety and liquidity in the current market environment. The preference for money market funds highlights the cautious sentiment among investors who are waiting for clearer signals on interest rate paths and economic growth.

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Government bond funds recorded $3.07 billion in inflows, the highest level in four weeks. High-yield bond funds, euro-denominated bond funds, and short-term bond funds also attracted significant inflows of $2.02 billion, $2 billion, and $1.52 billion, respectively. These flows into the fixed-income market indicate a broad-based search for yield and safety among global investors.

In the commodity sector, gold and other precious-metal funds recorded inflows of $269.79 million, partly reversing the previous week's $1.54 billion in outflows. Energy funds posted a third consecutive weekly inflow, totaling $327.31 million. These movements in commodity markets reflect the ongoing impact of geopolitical tensions and the transition in energy pricing on investor strategies.

Emerging Markets Show Mixed Performance

In emerging markets, equity funds recorded weekly net purchases of $1.91 billion, their fifth straight week of inflows. This continued interest in emerging market equities suggests that investors see value in these regions despite global uncertainties. The steady inflows into emerging market stocks indicate a belief in the long-term growth potential of these economies.

Bond funds in emerging markets, however, saw weekly outflows of $299.07 million, according to data covering 29,229 funds. This divergence between equity and bond flows in emerging markets highlights the complex dynamics at play in these regions. Investors are willing to take on more risk in equities while reducing exposure to fixed-income assets, possibly due to concerns about currency stability or debt sustainability in certain emerging economies.

The overall picture for global financial markets is one of cautious optimism. While equity funds continue to attract significant capital, the strong inflows into money markets and bonds suggest that investors are remaining vigilant. The interplay between central bank policies, energy prices, and sector-specific risks will continue to shape market dynamics in the coming weeks.