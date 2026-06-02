Global Economic Shockwaves from Middle East Conflict Fuel EV Surge and Market Volatility

The February 28 U.S. and Israeli bombing campaigns have disrupted energy and fertilizer markets, driving up fuel prices and threatening agriculture. While inflation fears intensify, electric vehicle sales have spiked dramatically. Two major ETFs focused on EVs and lithium are showcasing strong performance, reflecting investor optimism despite broader market skepticism. The interplay between geopolitical risk, commodity supply, and the green transition is reshaping investment landscapes.

The recent bombing campaigns initiated by the United States and Israel on February 28 have triggered widespread economic repercussions globally, extending far beyond the immediate geopolitical tensions.

The most immediate impact has been on fuel prices, with costs at the pump skyrocketing due to disruptions in shipping in the Persian Gulf and the destruction of production and storage facilities in the Middle East. Analysts project that fuel prices may take months to return to pre‑February levels.

Additionally, shortages of fertilizer products-many of which are by‑products of natural gas produced in the region-have raised concerns about potential crop shortfalls during the upcoming planting season. These supply chain shocks are contributing to fears of sustained global inflation, which in turn dampen prospects for a rebound in the housing markets of Canada and the United States. Consumers are preparing for higher prices across essential goods, from food to clothing, as transportation costs climb





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Electric Vehicles EV Sales Lithium ETF Investment Inflation Fuel Prices Middle East Conflict Supply Chain Fertilizer Shortage Housing Market

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