Global conference on partnerships for aid and development, promoted by U.K. and South Africa, discusses need for greater link between trade and foreign aid.

A global conference, co-hosted by Britain and South Africa, was held to discuss the need for a greater link between trade and foreign aid. Representatives from governments, charities, and businesses attended the two-day event to focus on the shift of Western governments towards partnerships with private investors, charities, and recipient country organizations in funding international development programs.

UNICEF staff and airport workers unload medical supplies in Bunia, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday as part of efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in the region.

Canada’s International Development Minister says there should be a greater link between trade and foreign aid, plus more incentives for private investors to play a role in funding international development programs. Randeep Sarai, the Secretary of State for International Development, told a global conference in London on Tuesday, 'We need to first stop treating trade and development as two separate things. We don’t need to be shy about it.

' Since we’ve pushed in that trajectory, the recipient countries actually were saying: ‘Why did it take you so long? This is what we’ve been waiting for. ’ Mr. Sarai was among dozens of representatives from governments, charities and businesses who participated in the Global Partnerships Conference, a two-day meeting co-hosted by Britain and South Africa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The conference highlighted the shift many Western governments have made in their approach to foreign aid as public funding for direct assistance dries up. Governments are hoping to fill the gap by relying on partnerships with charities, private investors and organizations within recipient countries. In a sign of that shift, the conference was co-hosted by British International Investment, the global financial development arm of the U.K. government, and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, a London-based charity.

Official development assistance (ODA) has fallen dramatically in the United States, Canada, Japan and across Europe as spending on defence ramps up. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has calculated that Western countries cut ODA by 23.1 per cent between 2024 and 2025 – the largest contraction on record and the second consecutive year of decline. The OECD, which represents 38 industrialized countries, expects ODA to drop another 6 per cent this year.

Canada is cutting $2.7-billion in foreign aid over the next four years, and the British government is lowering its spending from 0.5 per cent of gross national income to 0.3 per cent in 2027. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the meeting that, given the increased volatility in the world and the financial strain facing governments, ‘bold new approaches’ are needed.

She added that Britain was moving from ‘donor to investor’ and ‘putting partnership and the focus on local needs at the centre of what we do. ’ During a panel discussion, Mr. Sarai said governments need to incentivize more private investment in foreign aid projects.

‘How can we get the trillions of dollars that are out there, that are sitting on the sidelines, mobilized? ’The conference’s emphasis on private investment was met with caution from many non-governmental organizations. Representatives from 82 NGOs, including Oxfam, World Vision and the Norwegian Refugee Council, said in a joint statement that they welcomed the increased involvement of financial players and other businesses.

‘Private finance can play an important and complementary role, but it cannot be a substitute for ODA, especially when responding to conflict, humanitarian crises including in the hardest to reach places, and supporting those facing extreme poverty,’ the statement said





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