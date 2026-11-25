Airports worldwide are seeking private investment to fund more than US$4 trillion in long-term infrastructure spending, but airlines, labour groups and some governments warn the partnerships could raise costs and reduce control.

Global airports are increasingly turning to private capital to finance more than US$4 trillion in expected long-term spending on aging terminals, new construction and control towers, according to data presented at a UN aviation gathering in Montreal last week.

The Airports Council International figures show the scale of investment needed over the next 30 years as tight public budgets leave airports struggling to prepare for an expected doubling of passenger travel by 2050. ACI Director General Justin Erbacci said private money is essential. We need to have investment in the industry and we cannot rely only on government investment, so we need to have private investment, he said in an interview.

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But airlines and industry groups have raised concerns about partnerships with the private sector, pointing to earlier ventures that raised airline fees carriers typically pass on through higher ticket prices. In Canada, where the government is seeking private investment for its Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary airports, labour groups have raised alarm over higher costs seen in other countries.

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Lily Chang, secretary-treasurer of the Canadian Labour Congress, said private investors need to make a profit, and that money has to come from somewhere. Australian airlines have called for increased oversight to cap fees, decades after the government sold airports in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth to pension funds and infrastructure investors.

Global Rise in Private Airport Participation

As airline traffic rises and government budgets tighten, the global proportion of passengers flying through airports with private-sector participation has grown to about 50 per cent, up from 41 per cent a decade ago, according to ACI. Most private investment has gone into brownfield projects that expand or rehabilitate existing airports because they offer lower risk and provide investors with predictable cash flows. Other countries with fast-growing aviation markets are looking to private investment to support new construction.

Indonesia state-owned holding company InJourney, which manages 35 airports as well as hotels, is considering whether to bring in a private partner for the first time, a top executive said. InJourney CEO Maya Watono said control remains a concern because with airports, we have to think about safety, security, borders into our countries. We are very careful with airports, she said in an interview.

Industry Groups Warn of Rising Fees

While airlines do not oppose privatizing airports or control towers, they want a transparent process that does not lead to soaring costs, according to airline trade group IATA. Thomas Reynaert, IATA senior vice president of external affairs, said users need to be consulted throughout the process, which is not always the case in many countries. At the end of the day we are getting the bill, he said.

Kazakhstan has about eight foreign companies investing in its aviation sector, said Talgat Lastayev, the country deputy minister of transport. The country is talking with potential private partners for a consortium to build a new airport in its capital Astana, he said. Lastayev said Kazakhstan signs investment agreements that give assurances and tax breaks to investors while the government regulates airport fees. We always try to keep the balance between airlines and airports, he said.

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In Syria, where passengers flying into Aleppo International Airport see bombed-out buildings and crumbled rooftops from the sky before landing on a bumpy runway, the country is attracting some Saudi Arabia-based investors betting on its recovery. Ahmad BinDawood, a board member at the private-sector Elaf Investment Fund, said it was investing an estimated $1 billion to build a new airport in the city that could support more than 12 million passengers a year and cargo operations.

The project is a bet for the company given conditions after years of war in the country. When we started, when we said that we wanted to go to Syria, everyone was skeptical about it and everyone was saying that guys, you are taking a risk, he said. But our bet is that Syria is going to surprise everyone in a very short time.

Balancing Public Interests and Profit

The push for private capital comes as governments face mounting pressure to modernize aviation infrastructure without straining public finances. Supporters say private investment can accelerate projects and bring operational expertise, while critics warn that profit motives can lead to higher charges for airlines and passengers. The debate is likely to intensify as passenger numbers climb and more countries consider selling or leasing airport assets.

How governments structure contracts, regulate fees and protect public interests will determine whether the private capital wave delivers promised upgrades or simply shifts costs to travelers.