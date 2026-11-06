Global AI Chip Packaging Investment Surges as Bottleneck Drives $28 Billion Spending

Nvidia, AMD, and TSMC lead a massive capital expansion in advanced chip packaging to resolve critical AI infrastructure bottlenecks. Revenue is set to hit $28 billion by 2026.

Investment in advanced semiconductor packaging has reached unprecedented levels as the global race to build artificial intelligence infrastructure accelerates. Billions of dollars are flowing into this previously overlooked sector to address a critical bottleneck that limits the production of the world's most powerful processors. Demand for AI chips currently outstrips available packaging capacity, forcing major technology firms to rapidly expand their manufacturing capabilities.

Market Growth and Financial Projections

Revenue from advanced packaging is forecast to surpass traditional packaging methods for the first time in 2026, according to research firm Yole Group. Capital spending on this specialized technology is expected to approach $28 billion as companies scramble to secure production space. Pat Gelsinger, former chief executive of Intel and now a partner at Playground Global, estimates that advanced packaging could eventually account for half the value of a chip product. Modern graphics and central processing units can integrate ten or more chips, with some designs incorporating as many as twenty separate components.

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TSMC Dominance and Nvidia Financing

Taiwan's TSMC dominates the market for sophisticated advanced packaging technologies, particularly chip-on-wafer-on-substrate, known as CoWoS. This technology links separate silicon pieces, such as processors and memory chips, on a shared base to enable high-speed data interaction. Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, and various cloud companies developing proprietary AI chips rely heavily on this method. Nvidia is providing billions of dollars in financing to expand CoWoS packaging capacity at Siliconware Precision Industries, a unit of Taiwan's ASE Technology. This funding supports new factory space and equipment, though neither company has publicly confirmed the specific details of the arrangement.

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Diversification Through Panel-Level Packaging

The tight capacity at TSMC has created opportunities for smaller suppliers like Taiwan's Powertech Technology, also known as PTI. Chairman D K Tsai noted that customers are seeking solutions outside of TSMC to avoid total reliance on a single supplier. Powertech is betting on panel-level packaging, which uses larger rectangular panels instead of round wafers. This approach accommodates more chips per production run and reduces material waste, an advantage as AI processors grow larger and more complex. PTI is collaborating with AMD and Broadcom to demonstrate the viability of this technology for high-performance computing applications.

Strategic Investments and Future Capacity

Powertech plans to invest $400 million in an advanced packaging joint venture with Broadcom in Singapore, with production potentially beginning in 2028. Senior Vice President Jim Lin emphasized that capacity remains the most important factor, noting that customers are waiting for the company to ramp up production. Meanwhile, TSMC is developing its own panel-based technology called chip-on-panel-on-substrate, or CoPoS. The company built a pilot line in April and expects production to begin within a couple of years, although CoWoS remains its primary AI-packaging technology. AMD has unveiled investments exceeding $10 billion across Taiwan's semiconductor industry, including partnerships focused on advanced packaging.