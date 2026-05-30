Glenn Whelan Appointed Livingston Head Coach to Lead Championship Push

Former Republic of Ireland star Glenn Whelan has been named head coach of Livingston with the immediate goal of guiding the club back to the Scottish Premiership after a disappointing relegation. The appointment follows Whelan's coaching stints at Bristol Rovers and Wigan Athletic, and his extensive playing career includes nearly 100 international caps and over 300 Premier League appearances. Livingston's sporting director praised Whelan's elite mindset and winning mentality, while the new manager expressed his commitment to building a team that fans can support passionately.

Sat, May 30, 2026 at 9:18 a.m. UTC Former Republic of Ireland international Glenn Whelan has been appointed head coach at Livingston. The 42-year-old will be tasked with steering the club back to the Scottish Premiership following their relegation.

Whelan has coaching experience with Bristol Rovers and Wigan Athletic, including two brief spells as interim manager with the latter.

"His beliefs and values align very well with ours, and we are delighted to give him this opportunity," said Livingston sporting director David Martindale. "To have played close to 100 games for his country and over 300 games in the Premier League shows that we are bringing in an elite mindset and an individual with a real winning mentality.

" Livingston returned to the top flight last summer but were demoted after just two wins from 38 games after relegation was confirmed. "I will give my all for the club moving forward," said Whelan, who spent 10 seasons at Stoke City and also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Hearts. "I'm eager to grasp this opportunity and help build a successful team that the fans can be truly proud of and get right behind.

I'm grateful to the board for their belief in me, and the hard work has already begun.





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Glenn Whelan Livingston FC Scottish Premiership Relegation Head Coach Appointment

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