Glenn Close and Ridley Scott Honored with Academy Awards for Career Excellence

The Academy Awards Board of Governors announces honorary Oscars for Glenn Close and Ridley Scott, alongside producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, recognizing their exceptional contributions to cinema.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Sunday evening that Glenn Close will receive an honorary Academy Award, ending a decades-long pursuit of the statuette. The 79-year-old actress is celebrated for a stellar five-decade career that has seen her nominated for multiple competitive Oscar s but never win, despite being widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in film history.

Close Ends Oscar Nomination Drought With Honorary Award

Glenn Close, 79, will receive the honorary honor after coming to the brink of winning and walking away empty-handed eight times. She told The Associated Press this week that she received her first Oscar nomination 43 years ago for the 1983 film "The World According to Garp." She expressed that the journey has been overwhelming, noting that she has won virtually every other major award, including three Emmys, three Tonys, and three Golden Globes.

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Her competitive nominations also include her blockbuster turn as a rabbit-slaying stalker in 1987's "Fatal Attraction" and her most recent nomination for 2020's "I Saw the TV Glow." The honorary Oscar serves as the final piece of recognition for a career that has defined modern cinema. Close is expected to make an acceptance speech Sunday night, though the exact timing of the virtual delivery remains to be confirmed by studio logistics.

Ridley Scott Recognized for Four-Decade Directorial Legacy

Alongside Close, 88-year-old director Ridley Scott will also receive an honorary Oscar. Scott is renowned for blending popular success and prestige like few others, with a filmography that includes "Alien," "Blade Runner," and "Gladiator." Despite his immense commercial and critical impact, Scott has never won a competitive award despite four nominations, including best director nods for "Thelma & Louise" and "Black Hawk Down." Scott is not attending the ceremony and will accept via recorded video.

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The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selected Scott for this honor. The Board of Governors chooses these lifetime achievement honors through a selection committee instead of the full Academy. This separate ceremony, which began in 2009, is not televised but has become the unofficial kickoff to Hollywood's award season campaigning. The event is increasingly packed with young stars and luminaries who worked with the honorees.

Vachon and Koffler Lead First Independent Producing Duo Honored

The Academy also announced that Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. They are the first female producing team and the first independent producers to receive this specific honor. Vachon and Koffler co-founded the New York-based indie production hub Killer Films in 1995. Their credits as producers include "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "One Hour Photo," and "May December." Both were nominated for best picture Oscars for "Past Lives" in 2024.

Norman Stanchfield Honored for Pioneering Animation Career

Animator Norman Stanchfield, 91, is also receiving an honorary Oscar for his groundbreaking work at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Norman began his 65-year career in 1956 when he became the first Black animator for the studio. He contributed to classic films including "Sleeping Beauty," "101 Dalmatians," and "The Jungle Book." Decades later, he worked on "Mulan," "Toy Story 2," and "Monsters, Inc." Norman told AP this week that he still cannot believe the recognition, calling the honor mind-boggling and the last thing he could have expected in a long, long career.

These honorary awards highlight the diverse paths to cinematic excellence. The Board of Governors selected these individuals for their unique contributions to the industry. The ceremony will serve as a formal acknowledgment of their lasting impact on global culture and film history.