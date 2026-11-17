South Korea is deploying 8,400 additional supervisors, glasses inspections and button stickers for the Suneung college entrance exam after a string of AI-assisted cheating cases. President Lee Jae Myung vowed a zero-tolerance response as more than 550,000 test-takers prepare for Thursday's exam.

SEOUL, South Korea - Proctors will inspect every test-taker's glasses and seal their shirt buttons with stickers, and authorities will deploy 8,400 additional supervisors at South Korea's college entrance exam s on Thursday.

The country will also send an emergency alert that will set nearly all mobile phones in the country buzzing for about 10 seconds that morning, using a tool typically reserved for major crises like large earthquakes or war to expose any devices hidden by test-takers. The sweeping measures to fight cheating are in response to concerns that artificial intelligence and smart devices are making fraud harder to detect.

Also read AI cheating fears spook South Korea ahead of high-stakes college entrance exam

More than 550,000 people will participate in the exam at around 1,300 test sites in what is a pivotal annual event for the country. South Korea is known for its intense academic competition, where job opportunities, social standing and even marriage prospects often hinge on which school a person attends.

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Prime Minister Announces Stricter Penalties

Concerns about cheating grew after the top scorer on a national tax accountant exam admitted to using a hidden camera, a smartphone and generative AI tools to obtain answers, the latest in a string of AI-assisted cheating cases to affect exams in recent months. In a televised briefing on Tuesday, Prime Minister Han Seongsook said that proctors will use metal detectors on test-takers who act suspiciously to search for hidden devices and that the exam ban for cheaters will be lengthened from the current one year to 10.

College students retaking the exam to go to different universities will be expelled from their current schools if they are caught cheating, in addition to facing a 10-year ban on entering any school, Han said. Test-takers will be prohibited from bringing electronic devices such as smartphones, smart glasses and smart watches, or any object with a camera, and failing to hand them over to proctors before the exam will be treated as cheating, regardless of whether they were used.

Those who wear glasses will be asked to place them on the desk for inspection before the exam, and supervisors will monitor for smart glasses throughout the hourslong test. Han advised test-takers to avoid clothing with buttons, and any buttons will be covered with stickers to guard against hidden cameras. She said that global technology companies that operate AI chatbots have also agreed to co-operate with any post-exam investigations into suspected cheating, such as queries involving photographed test pages.

The Suneung, or the College Scholastic Ability Test, is a crucial annual event for which the education-obsessed country goes to extraordinary lengths to create an ideal testing environment. The start of work hours and stock trading are delayed to ease traffic for test-takers, and flights are halted during the English listening section. Police often use cars or motorcycles to escort test-takers who are running late, while the military sometimes suspends training near testing sites.

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President Lee Vows Zero Tolerance

Growing public concerns about AI-assisted cheating have drastically raised the stakes for this year's exam, with some experts and politicians even calling for the government to postpone the test until reliable anti-cheating measures are in place. President Lee Jae Myung, who is in the Philippines for a regional summit, chaired an emergency meeting by video to review the government's exam preparations and vowed a stern, zero-tolerance response toward anyone caught cheating.

He also instructed officials to consider sending more text alerts at unpredictable times during the exam. Would even the boldest student risk getting dragged out during the test because their telecommunications device went off? Lee said on his X account.

Vice-Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said that there could be critics who say our measures are excessive, but a failure to conduct Suneung in a strict and fair manner will bring a (major) disruption to our society that would really be worse than a disaster. We believe we are in a situation where excessive measures are necessary, Choi said.

Tax Accountant Confesses to AI Cheating

Government officials scrambled to strengthen anti-cheating measures this week after a 34-year-old man who topped a national tax accountant exam confessed in a video posted on his lawyer's YouTube channel Sunday that he had used a hidden microcamera and smartphone to obtain answers from AI. Han Won-seok's unusually high scores had drawn suspicion after he discussed them during recent media interviews.

The case follows other incidents involving AI-assisted cheating in the past several months, including test-takers caught using AI-powered smart glasses on an English standardized test in June and on some university essay exams in October. Han Won-seok told reporters he would cooperate with the criminal investigation into his actions as he arrived for questioning by Seoul police on Tuesday.