Glasgow Warriors Secure URC Semi-Final Spot with Hard-Fought Win Over Connacht

Glasgow Warriors advanced to the URC semi-finals after defeating Connacht 33-21 at Scotstoun, with standout performances from forwards and concerns over George Horne's injury.

Glasgow secured their place in the URC semi-finals with a 33-21 win over Connacht at Scotstoun. We asked for your opinions, and here's a taste of what you had to say...

: Brilliant to see Scott Cummings back but I think Alex Samuel might be even harder in the physicality stakes. Forwards were outstanding. Backs delivered too, although George Horne's injury looked serious - hopefully not as bad as it looks. : A hard-fought game tonight and we just couldn't put Connacht away until late on in the game.

Worrying injury for Horne, looked like he's dislocated his wrist passing the ball. If he's out then we'll need Jamie Dobie fit for the semi-final to stand a chance. Well played tonight though, got there in the end. : Firstly, a nod to Connacht.

They were only a couple of unforced knock-ons in the first half away from an early lead, and had some unlucky injuries in the second, but they were great to watch. Well done Glasgow for dealing with a really dangerous side. First-half was a little clunky, second half the plan clearly changed and Dan Lancaster found his passing range after a shaky start.

Kyle Steyn was monumental and Stafford McDowall is the in-form centre for Glasgow just now above the vaunted 'Huwipulotu' combination. The forwards set the standard for form though, endless grinding hard work to put Glasgow in the right positions. : That was an intense, aggressive performance against a very strong opponent. Our defence was excellent and we were totally committed to getting into the semi.

Good performances all over the pitch and just hoping that George Horne is fit for next week: Superb Glasgow, probably the hardest opponents to get in the first round of playoffs and dealt with them with aplomb. Even if they go out next week, this team should be proud of themselves. They are the pride of Scottish rugby and if they get to the final, I will be making my way up the road!

: Another clinical display as Glasgow made better use of the conditions than Connacht, who hardly kicked at all when they were playing with the wind in the first half. Glasgow's kicking for position in the second half was the major difference between the two sides. Scott Cummings had a great game considering how long a lay off he has had





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Glasgow Warriors URC Semi-Finals Connacht Rugby Scott Cummings George Horne Injury Kyle Steyn Stafford Mcdowall

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