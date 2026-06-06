Glasgow Warriors' Season Ends in Heartbreak with Second-Half Collapse Against Bulls

Glasgow Warriors suffered a devastating second-half collapse in the United Rugby Championship final, losing to the Bulls after holding a commanding 21-3 halftime lead. The defeat adds to earlier European disappointment and caps a season of high expectations and unfulfilled promise.

Glasgow Warriors ' season ended in disappointment as they suffered a second-half collapse against the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship final, despite a dominant start.

The Warriors had topped the league standings before the play-offs and won all four of their Champions Cup group stage matches, setting high expectations for a monumental season. However, their campaign concluded empty-handed after a lackluster performance against Toulon in Europe and then the shocking implosion at Murrayfield. In the final against the Bulls, Glasgow raced into a 21-3 lead by halftime, aided by two sin bins for the Pretorian side.

The start was so impressive that victory seemed assured, but a complete reversal occurred after the break. The Bulls methodically chipped away at the deficit, leveraging their renowned physicality, particularly at the breakdown, while Glasgow failed to add to their tally. The second-half display echoed the earlier European disappointment against Toulon, where the Warriors never truly fired a shot. Rory Darge, reflecting the team's devastation, said, We're pretty gutted.

We started so well, and second half you saw the importance of the physical side of the game. That's what they pride themselves on. And then what happened in the second half happened. To build up a score like that and then to lose it, it's a tough one.

The season had been remarkable for the depths Glasgow navigated, battling through a relentless injury crisis and numerous international absences. Head coach Franco Smith often highlighted these challenges in post-match interviews. Despite being beleaguered at times, the Warriors consistently produced results, securing top spot in the regular season and earning a 'home' run to the final at Murrayfield. But as Darge noted, they ran out of legs when it mattered most.

There were a few times at the breakdown that hurt us. We knew it was a threat and we dealt with it at the start. Credit to the Bulls, it's well deserved. The team will look back on the many positives of the campaign, but the failure to deliver at the business end leaves a bitter aftertaste.

It's a weird feeling because there's been so much good stuff this season, Darge reflected. We'll look back at the good bits but to not honour it at the business end is frustrating





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Glasgow Warriors United Rugby Championship Bulls Murrayfield Rory Darge Franco Smith Champions Cup Play-Offs Second Half Collapse Breakdown Physicality Final

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