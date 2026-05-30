Glasgow Warriors Overcome Connacht Challenge in URC Quarter-Final

Glasgow Warriors secured a 33-21 victory over Connacht in a tough United Rugby Championship quarter-final. Captain Kyle Steyn's two tries led the team, while Kyle Rowe emphasized the team's desire and home advantage as key factors. They now advance to the semi-final to face either Bulls or Munster at Murrayfield.

Kyle Rowe credits pure desire as the driving force behind Glasgow Warriors ' hard-fought victory in their United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Connacht . The match at Scotstoun was far from straightforward for the home side, as the Irish provincial team presented a formidable challenge.

Ultimately, Glasgow Warriors emerged victorious with a 33-21 win, a result propelled by an outstanding individual performance from captain Kyle Steyn, who scored two tries and earned the player-of-the-match accolade. The win secures a place in the semi-final for Warriors, where they will face either the Bulls or Munster at Murrayfield next Saturday. Rowe emphasized the importance of a strong supporting crowd for that upcoming crucial match.

In his post-match comments to BBC Scotland, Rowe acknowledged the resilience of Connacht, stating that the team had spoken all week about not expecting an easy contest. He noted that their opponents tested them thoroughly, but he firmly believes that Glasgow's desire surpassed that of Connacht, particularly with the home advantage.

"We spoke all week that they weren't going to be a pushover team," Rowe said. "They came here and they tested us but I feel like we proved that we wanted it a bit more than them. I'm not saying that they didn't want it, but especially at home we just wanted it that little bit more.

" His words highlight the mental fortitude and determination that often define high-stakes knockout rugby. The victory, while decisive on the scoreboard, was not without its imperfections, as Rowe candidly admitted. He praised the collective effort, singling out the forwards for their hard work throughout the game. Looking ahead, the focus quickly shifts to the semi-final.

Rowe expressed his hope for a large and supportive crowd at Murrayfield, urging Scottish rugby fans beyond the core Warrior Nation to attend and create a memorable atmosphere.

"We know the Warrior Nation will be there but we want as many people in Scotland, Scottish rugby fans, to come support us next week and make it a special occasion," he remarked. The team's journey continues with ambitions of progressing further in the championship





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Glasgow Warriors United Rugby Championship Connacht Quarter-Final Kyle Steyn Kyle Rowe Rugby Semi-Final Murrayfield Bulls Munster

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