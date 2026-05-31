A recent science journal article argues that glaciers have agency and are more than human beings, challenging anthropocentric ontologies and emphasizing the importance of recognizing their intrinsic value and rights.

Glaciers are considered to have agency and are more than human beings according to a recent science journal article. The article titled 'The living glacier: Cultural memory, emotional impact, and the right to exist in the Andes' explores how glaciers are viewed as sacred entities by various Indigenous communities.

In the context of accelerating climate change and widespread ecological degradation, there is growing academic and legal interest in reframing natural entities such as glaciers as more-than-human beings. This conceptual turn challenges anthropocentric ontologies by recognizing that ecosystems possess intrinsic value and agency beyond their utility to human interests. Glaciers are increasingly positioned not merely as passive indicators of climate change but as relational entities that demand ethical and legal consideration.

The agency of glaciers means that their material transformation and possible death produce impacts on human beings' practices and feelings. The article argues that glaciers should be recognized not only for their ecological functions but also as more-than-human beings with rights to exist, regenerate, and be protected. This perspective is in line with Rights of Nature frameworks that emphasize the importance of honoring and respecting the intrinsic value of natural entities.

Ecuadorian professor Emilie Dupuits emphasizes the need for society to honor glaciers while they are still alive and to reshape human relations with nature through humility, reciprocity, and caring practices. However, a bioethical expert disagrees with these assertions, arguing that glaciers should not be exalted above humans. According to Dupuits, the disappearance of the glacier also means the progressive loss of cultural memory and traditions associated with it.

For many Andean communities, the glacier is a living ancestor, a sacred being, and an integral part of a relational world. They believe that the glacier's disappearance will have a profound impact on their way of life and their connection to the natural world. The article highlights the importance of recognizing the agency of glaciers and the need to protect them from harm.

It argues that by recognizing the intrinsic value of glaciers, we can work towards a more sustainable and equitable relationship between humans and the natural world





LegInsurrection / 🏆 3. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Glaciers Agency Rights Of Nature Anthropocentric Ontologies Intrinsic Value

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Human rights panel accuses Canada of genocide against Indigenous populationMONTREAL — An international panel of human rights experts has accused Canada of committing genocide against its Indigenous population. The Permanent Peoples' Tribunal reached the preliminary conclusion following a week of hearings in Montreal.

Read more »

Human rights panel accuses Canada of genocide against Indigenous populationMONTREAL — An international panel of human rights experts has accused Canada of committing genocide against its Indigenous population. The Permanent Peoples' Tribunal reached the preliminary conclusion following a week of hearings in Montreal.

Read more »

Human rights panel accuses Canada of genocide against Indigenous populationAn international panel of human rights experts has accused Canada of committing genocide against its Indigenous population.

Read more »

HuffPost Member: Human Journalists at the Center of Every StoryCBS journalist Gayle King and actress Halle Berry share their experiences with infidelity in their past relationships.

Read more »