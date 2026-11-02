Quebec company Next Chance salvages 56,090 metres of fabric in upcycling push

Next Chance, a Quebec-based company founded by Maude Girard and Gabrielle Huppé, has salvaged 56,090 metres of discarded fabric since 2020 and aims to reach 90,000 metres by Earth Day 2027. The company employs 14 people and sells products at 200 retail locations across Canada.

A Quebec-based company is tailoring itself a place in the upcycling industry by breathing new life into discarded fabric, and it has no plans to slow down.

Business and life partners Maude Girard and Gabrielle Huppé founded Next Chance six years ago. From their workshop on the South Shore of Montreal, the pair and their team use discarded textiles from the fashion industry to make reusable gift wrapping or decorative items. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, 12 per cent of all textiles produced worldwide are thrown away without ever being used, said Girard in an interview. The situation is no different in Quebec.

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Next Chance Fabric Upcycling Initiative

Nearly 344,000 metric tons of textiles were disposed of in 2023, according to the latest data from Recyc-Quebec. This represents an increase of more than 114 per cent since 2011. Faced with this reality, Girard and Huppé came up with the innovative idea of collecting fabric scraps, end-of-run lots, or rolls with manufacturing defects to give them a second life. We will go to designers and manufacturers and partner with them, said Huppé.

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We will be able to collect the fabric before it ends up either in a landfill or in the recycling stream. Since launching their business in 2020, the two women have drawn on their creativity to offer an ever-growing range of products. These include reusable gift wrap, tote bags, tablecloths and hair accessories. We are always looking for ways to give a second life to the different types of fabrics we recover, said Girard.

While the textiles recovered from the fashion industry are of good quality, the entrepreneurs are not ruling out the possibility of one day using fabric from discarded clothing, even if that presents more challenges. Huppé gave the example of a garment made from a blend of cotton and polyester. You cannot reprocess the fabric because it is all mixed together, and there is no process that allows you to recycle a fabric like that, she said.

That is why, right now, it all ends up as waste. We have been working on this project for several years now, but it has not been implemented yet. It will be rolled out in the coming years, added her partner. Since its inception, Next Chance has managed to salvage 56,090 metres of fabric.

Recycled Textile Volume And Growth Goals

That is the equivalent of 20 times the length of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. The two women aim to reach 90,000 metres of salvaged fabric by next Earth Day, on April 22, 2027. We still have a ways to go, but really, with all the enthusiasm we have generated, and even the great partnerships we have just signed, we think we will be able to reach our goal, said Huppé.

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The holiday season is the time of year when they collect the most fabric, said Girard. Next Chance currently employs 14 people, both full-time and part-time. Six years after its founding, customer demand continues to grow, allowing the two women to offer their products to the rest of Canada. We source almost exclusively from Quebec right now.

Next Chance International Market Expansion Plans

Eventually, if we recover everything there is to recover, we will be able to branch out a little, said Girard. There is so much fabric discarded by the fashion industry, the quantities are astronomical. So really, we have not reached the point where we can recover everything that is available in Canada, she added. While they already distribute their products to 200 retail locations across the country, the entrepreneurs plan to expand beyond the country's borders in the coming years.

They have an eye toward the New York, California and even European markets. Eventually, we will begin our international expansion in the United States, but within the next five to 10 years, we will want to officially expand into Europe, said Huppé. She was on a business trip to Paris this week to explore that market. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2026.